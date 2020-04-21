AllBadgers
Latest NFL Mock Draft Still Show Early Draft Selection for Wisconsin's Zack Baun, Jonathan Taylor

Jake Kocorowski

We now sit just about two days away from the start of the NFL Draft. Many analysts have published updated mocks in recent days, and from those we still see a couple of Wisconsin players easily going within the first two rounds.

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson unveiled his latest three-round edition on Tuesday and projected the following Badgers go to the following franchises:

  • Zack Baun to the New England Patriots with the No. 23 overall selection in the first round
  • Jonathan Taylor to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49 overall pick in the second round

Also on Tuesday, Luke Easterling from USA TODAY's DraftWire released his latest four-round mock and has five former Wisconsin players hearing their names called. He has both Baun and Taylor going in the second round to the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins at No. 36 and 39, respectively. In the next round, the Los Angeles Rams scoop up center Tyler Biadasz with the No. 84 overall pick.

For Day 3 of the draft, Easterling projects Chris Orr and Quintez Cephus going to the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins at No. 129 and 141, respectively, in the fourth round.

NFL Media's Charles Davis presented his final edition of a mock on Tuesday as well, and he sees Baun heading to the AFC North with the Ravens at No. 28 overall in the first round.

The NFL Draft runs from April 23-25. Stay tuned for more from AllBadgers.com as its coverage will continue this week before, during and after the annual extravaganza.

