Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Impresses in NFL Scouting Combine Bench Press

During summer workouts in recent years, Wisconsin and some of its players have posted videos on social media of their max out performances on particular lifts.

Now at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, wide receiver Quintez Cephus showcased some impressive strength to kickoff his drills this week that will draw more "Oohs" and "Aahs" from both fans and professional football personnel.

According to NFL.com's draft profile of the wide out, and also various reports from those in Indianapolis, Cephus bench pressed 225 pounds 23 times on Thursday. That currently leads not just the position group but also ranks tied for second among all prospects who have performed the lift so far through Wednesday. Only Cincinnati tight end Josaih Deguara (25) repped more in this particular test.

Here are a few videos from Cephus' impressive performance (yes we wanted to include three):

Cephus emerged as Wisconsin's go-to target in the passing game during the 2019 season and allowed the offense to stretch opposing defenses with his big-play ability. He caught a team-high 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

He reeled in six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his second game back against Central Michigan in September. The 6'1 wide out also recorded big games against Iowa (five catches, 94 yards, one touchdown), Purdue (five, 79, one), Minnesota (five, 114, one) and the second contest against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game (seven, 122).

Cephus ended his Badgers' career with 93 receptions for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

Stay tuned for more coverage from AllBadgers.com as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine continues.