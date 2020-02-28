Quintez Cephus 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Four Wisconsin Badgers were invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, and on Thursday, wide receiver Quintez Cephus became the first to perform the on-the-field drills.

As noted on Wednesday, Cephus led all wide receivers in the bench press, finishing with an impressive 23 reps of 225 pounds. How did he fare in the rest of the drills a day later?

Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Cephus and the site's combine tracker, here is a breakdown of all of his results:

40-Yard Dash: 4.73 seconds (last among receivers who participated)

Vertical Jump: 38.5" (tied for eighth out of 46 from the position group who participated)

Broad Jump: 124" (tied with eight other players for 17th out of 43 receivers who performed drill)

3-Cone Drill: 7.2 seconds (16th out of 25 receivers who performed drill)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.33 seconds (ninth out of 25 receivers who performed drill)

Many will likely look at Cephus' low 40-yard dash time, which was less than ideal by all means. However, his speed was never his calling card at UW but rather his ability to separate from defenders and make contested catches. There could be an opportunity to improve that time at Wisconsin's pro day in March.

Cephus stood out with his vertical jump, and his 20-yard shuttle -- though the number of participants was smaller in that drill -- placed him within the top 10 of the position group.

For what it is worth, Cephus also reportedly drew praise from a former Big Ten cornerback who should be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, Ohio State's Jeff Okudah:

In the coming days, we will see how running back Jonathan Taylor and outside linebacker Zack Baun perform on the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium. According to NFL.com's draft profile of Taylor, he bench pressed 225 pounds 17 times. That placed him 16th out of the 23 backs who participated in that test.