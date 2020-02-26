AllBadgers
Reports: Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz to not Workout at NFL Scouting Combine

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

One of Wisconsin's most decorated collegiate linemen will reportedly not be partaking in drills this week in front of NFL scouts and personnel

According to multiple media who are in Indianapolis during Wednesday morning's player availability -- including Bill Clemens, WOZN's Zach Heilprin and PackerCentral's Bill Huber --  former Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz said he will not work out during the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

Clemens and Heilprin both tweeted that Biadasz had elected to have his AC joint in his shoulder scoped.

According to NFL.com's draft profile of Biadasz, the former Wisconsin center measured in at 6'4 and 314 pounds with 32 1/4" arms and 10" hands earlier this week. Yahoo.com's Charles Robinson gave more specific measurements on Tuesday:

Biadasz declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Jan. 8. An Amherst, Wis. native, he started 41 consecutive games for Wisconsin between the 2017-19 seasons, and in the past two years, he claimed consensus first-team, All-Big Ten honors.

During his 2019 campaign that saw Wisconsin go 10-4 and reach its 10th Rose Bowl, Biadasz was named the program's first recipient of the Rimington Trophy, given each year to the nation's top center. He also was recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American.

Four Badgers -- Biadasz, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, running back Jonathan Taylor and outside linebacker Zack Baun -- were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com for more coverage regarding how the Wisconsin Badgers perform in Indianapolis this week. If we receive video or audio of the former UW standouts from other Sports Illustrated sites, we will definitely publish on the site.

