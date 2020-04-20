How Wisconsin Prepared Linebacker Chris Orr for the NFL

On Sunday, AllBadgers.com published an article on Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr and his journey to the NFL. There was so much information in our interview with the Badger, that we wanted to publish another excerpt from the chat.

Wisconsin has produced many NFL-caliber players in recently memory. As UW-Whitewater graduate assistant and Bucky's 5th Quarter writer Owen Riese called out on April 14, the program has seen many move on from both the outside and inside linebacker positions to play at the next level. Whether it be on the edge or off the ball, almost two handfuls of players have played on Sundays in the past four years.

Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt, Vince Biegel, Leon Jacobs, Jack Cichy, Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel and T.J. Edwards have all seen time on active rosters since the start of the 2016 season. For that matter, Schobert (officially) inked a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Orr and Zack Baun could likely be the next two in line to continue the recent precedent set by those positions groups after this weekend's NFL Draft.

According to Orr, who finished his 2019 campaign with consensus second-team all-conference honors after recording 78 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, Wisconsin has prepared him for playing professionally at the linebacker spot in several ways.

"I think it's just with the hard work and the dedication that you need to have to play football at Wisconsin," Orr said on Friday. "If you want to get on the field, it comes from your hard work. It comes from your work ethic and your commitment to the team, to football, to representing the Badger football team off the field. I think that that makes you a better person and a better man.

"But on the field, I mean you're going against the best offensive line in the country every year. It's just reloading. You're going against them. You're going against the greatest college football running back ever. You're going against a pro scheme offensively, and then defensively, you're in a pro scheme. So you can thoroughly understand your playbook and your assignment and how the game of football operates just within the Wisconsin football program, it puts you on a separate level. When you're talking to these teams, they're like, 'Man, you're a sharp kid. Like you're sharp, heady football player,' and it's a testament because of the hard work the long hours that you put in at Wisconsin of just learning more football and understanding football early. It sets you apart, and then the work ethic is just ingrained in you."