Badgers Featured on More NFL Draft Big Boards

We are now officially into draft week -- just a mere four days away from the start of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

AllBadgers.com once again brings you more analysis from those dedicated to the craft of breaking down what could lie ahead starting on Thursday.

Looking first at the "mothership" of Sports Illustrated, Kevin Hanson released his third edition of his big board of player rankings on Sunday. This after the publishing of his seven-round mock draft two days prior.

Here is where he placed the draft-eligible Badgers in his 255-player big board:

Running back Jonathan Taylor at No. 29 overall

Linebacker Zack Baun at No. 37 overall (notice that Hanson lists him as a linebacker and not an EDGE)

Center Tyler Biadasz at No. 92 overall

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus at No. 174 overall

Linebacker Chris Orr at No. 249 overall

On Saturday, Benjamin Solak from The Draft Network unveiled his final big board and positional rankings.

