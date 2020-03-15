AllBadgers
Badgers in Sports Illustrated's Latest Draft Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

On Wednesday inside the McClain Center, Wisconsin conducted its Pro Day in front of all 32 NFL teams and 44 personnel overall.

Those Badgers hoped to impress for the upcoming NFL Draft, which at least as of March 15, will still take place on the weekend of April 23-25. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson updated his draft rankings by position recently. Three Badgers made his top five in their respective groups.

Linebackers

Zack Baun at No. 4, behind Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray (Updated as of Mar. 15)

From Hanson:

One of the most productive edge rushers in 2019, Baun had 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, second to only Ohio State's Chase Young among Big Ten defenders. Baun has an explosive first step, but he lacks the ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher. Expected to transition to an off-ball role at the next level, as he said at the Senior Bowl, because Baun is fluid when dropping into coverage. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role at the next level.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor at No. 2, behind Georgia's DeAndre Swift (Updated as of Mar. 14)

From Hanson:

The first running back in FBS history to reach 6,000 rushing yards after three seasons, Taylor had 3,921 yards after contact over the past three years, per PFF. Showing the toughness and durability to handle a workhorse role is double-edged sword, however, as some teams will be concerned with his nearly 1,000 collegiate touches. Running a 4.39, 40 at 226 pounds, Taylor has the size and power to break arm tackles and the breakaway speed to outrun pursuit angles. Ball security has been an issue and he doesn't have a lot of reps in pass protection. While he's had some drops, Taylor became more involved as a receiver as a junior (26 catches).

Offensive Linemen

Tyler Biadasz as the No. 4 interior lineman, behind Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry, III, and Temple's Matt Hennessy (Updates as of Mar. 14)

(No written explanation provided by Hanson)

****

Note: Quintez Cephus was not listed among Hanson's top 20 wide receivers as of his March 14 update.

