NFL Draft 2020: Wisconsin Badgers in Pre-Scouting Combine Mocks

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week in Indianapolis, and four Wisconsin Badgers -- outside linebacker Zack Baun, running back Jonathan Taylor, center Tyler Biadasz and wide receiver Quintez Cephus -- will have an opportunity to impress scouts and personnel.

AllBadgers.com will unfortunately not be at the combine this week, though we will be in attendance for UW's pro day in March. However, be sure to check out our coverage of reported measurements and testing marks once players have performed.

Before that, here are where some of the draft analysts predict/project certain Badgers to go prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. Note, I tried to highlight the mock drafts that were the most recent (see, within the last week or so).

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Taylor at No. 39 and Baun at No. 47 in his "Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0" that were released on Feb. 24.

CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso tweeted his pre-combine top 101 players on Monday. The NFL Draft writer rated Taylor at No. 31, Baun at No. 54 and Biadasz at No. 88.