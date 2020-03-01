AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Zack Baun 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Jake Kocorowski

Zack Baun could very well be the first Wisconsin Badger selected during the 2020 NFL Draft in late April, and on Saturday, he performed on-the-field drills inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

A day earlier on Friday, Baun showcased his strength on the bench press as one of the linebackers' top performers. Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Baun (which has him at 238 pounds) and its combine tracker, here is a full breakdown of all of his results from his time in Indianapolis:

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds (tied for 13th of 30 linebackers who performed drill)
  • Bench Press: 24 reps of 225 pounds (third of 27 linebackers who performed drill)
  • Vertical Jump: 32.5" (tied for 19th of 31 linebackers who performed drilled)
  • Broad Jump: 115" (27th of 31 linebackers who performed drill)
  • 3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (tied for fifth of 18 linebackers who performed drill)
  • 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (10th of 19 linebackers who performed drill)

Be sure to check out some of Baun's media availability from a few days ago at the top of this article -- courtesy of SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith. The Brown Deer, Wis., native discusses being a former high school quarterback and about his progression after fellow 'backers Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards and Andrew Van Ginkel exhausted their eligibility following the 2018 season.

More AllBadgers.com coverage of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

*Video courtesy of SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action inside the Kohl Center on Sunday.

Jake Kocorowski

On-the-Floor Chemistry Growing Between D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter

The two-man game has worked well between these Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Again)

Checking in on the Gophers once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Full testing results from the Wisconsin back.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Jonathan Taylor's 40-Yard Dash at the 2020 Scouting Combine

Maybe the only thing better than the time was the responses.

Jake Kocorowski

Four Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Michigan

A quartet of takeaways from a huge road win for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wissox

Jonathan Taylor Records Blazing 40-Yard Dash Time at 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

That ... is impressive.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan

Follow along and give us your thoughts on the conference clash!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Quintez Cephus 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

A full look at how the Wisconsin wide out performed on Thursday.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: Game Notes

Key stats from the Badgers' B1G road victory!

Jake Kocorowski