Zack Baun 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Results

Zack Baun could very well be the first Wisconsin Badger selected during the 2020 NFL Draft in late April, and on Saturday, he performed on-the-field drills inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

A day earlier on Friday, Baun showcased his strength on the bench press as one of the linebackers' top performers. Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Baun (which has him at 238 pounds) and its combine tracker, here is a full breakdown of all of his results from his time in Indianapolis:

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds (tied for 13th of 30 linebackers who performed drill)

Bench Press: 24 reps of 225 pounds (third of 27 linebackers who performed drill)

Vertical Jump: 32.5" (tied for 19th of 31 linebackers who performed drilled)

Broad Jump: 115" (27th of 31 linebackers who performed drill)

3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (tied for fifth of 18 linebackers who performed drill)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (10th of 19 linebackers who performed drill)

Be sure to check out some of Baun's media availability from a few days ago at the top of this article -- courtesy of SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith. The Brown Deer, Wis., native discusses being a former high school quarterback and about his progression after fellow 'backers Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards and Andrew Van Ginkel exhausted their eligibility following the 2018 season.

*Video courtesy of SeahawkMaven's Corbin Smith