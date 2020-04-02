Football fans will start ramping up their excitement as it is just three weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft. For Wisconsin, this could be another year where its now-former players will likely hear their respective names called at some point during the three-day extravaganza.

AllBadgers.com kicks off a series with Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, talking about a handful of Wisconsin prospects who will likely have a significant chance to be drafted and have a shot to make an impact at the next level.

On Monday, we started our series with one of the two Badgers who could likely be selected in the first two rounds in linebacker Zack Baun. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, we discussed UW All-Americans in running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, respectively.

Now we go to linebacker Chris Orr, who did not receive an NFL Scouting Combine invite but impressed with his performance at Wisconsin's pro day on March 11.

Check out Orr's pro day stats below, along with Hanson's evaluation of the DeSoto, Tex., native. That includes a potential landing destination for the consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36.5"

Broad Jump: 110"

3-Cone Drill: 6.99 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.08 seconds

Bench Press: 20 reps of 225 pounds

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson

Kevin's evaluation has been edited lightly for clarity

"I would expect him to not be a Day 1 or Day 2 pick, but I do think he will be a Day 3 pick. I like his leadership. Obviously, he was productive last year with the 11.5 sacks and the (78) tackles and five passes defended. I personally think he was a combine snub, and should have been invited to the combine.

"An interesting note, I saw NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah tweet this out recently that last year there were 33 non-combine players that got drafted in 2019. His opinion is that maybe that number reaches 15 if we're lucky this year, given the circumstances that we're in and lack of medical information being perhaps the biggest reason. I do think that (Orr's) going to be one of those, if there are 15 non-combine players to get drafted. I do think he falls into that category.

"I'd love to see him go to Baltimore. Baltimore needs linebacker help, and obviously his brother Zach played for the Ravens, had to unfortunately retire early. I think he would be a good fit, love his leadership. There's a lot to like about him. A little bit undersized, but like you said, ran a good 40(-yard dash) at his pro day, really good agility drill times as well as you mentioned. I think that in the fifth round, he would be a nice value for a team looking for linebacker depth, and that's again, something that the Ravens need. I think that'd be somewhat of a feel-good story if he ended up joining his brother in Baltimore who is now with the organization but no longer playing."