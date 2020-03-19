The more NFL Draft experts release their "Top Players" boards, more particular Wisconsin Badgers find themselves among the top prospects in this class.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson unveiled his Top 100 Big Board for the 2020 draft. Three former Wisconsin players find themselves on the list, with two inside his top 40.

Kicking off, Hanson lists running back Jonathan Taylor at No. 29. Here's what he said about the two-time Doak Walker Award winner and consensus first-team All-America honoree:

Rushing for more than 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career, Taylor has the size, power and speed to both run away from defenders and break tackles. While he was more involved as a receiver as a junior, Taylor has had some issues with ball security and handled a massive workload—968 touches—while in Madison.

Ten spots below Taylor sits linebacker Zack Baun at No. 39. The former in-state prep quarterback evolved on the opposite side of the ball to become a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection who claimed invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. From Hanson:

Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

Hanson also ranks UW center Tyler Biadasz -- the 2019 Rimington Trophy award winner -- as the No. 87 prospect in the draft.

