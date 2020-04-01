Football fans will start ramping up their excitement as it is just over three weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft. For Wisconsin, this could be another year where its now-former players will likely hear their respective names called at some point during the three-day extravaganza.

AllBadgers.com kicks off a series with Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, talking about a handful of Wisconsin prospects who will likely have a significant chance to be drafted and have a shot to make an impact at the next level.

We started our series on Monday with one of the two Badgers who could likely be selected in the first two rounds in linebacker Zack Baun. On Tuesday, we discussed one of college football's most productive backs, running back Jonathan Taylor. Now on Wednesday, we look at center Tyler Biadasz.

Biadasz did not participate in the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine due to his with Hanson's evaluation of the New Jersey native and potential landing destinations for the unanimous first-team All-American and 2019 Rimington Trophy award winner.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson

"I have him likely going in the third round. We're in such an interesting environment. He had the surgery on his shoulder and didn't work out at the combine. We're in a situation where players aren't going in for visits to teams. It's not allowed, of course. Medical rechecks that typically happen in April in Indianapolis, not there. So you wonder how much will the the medical part of it impact him. Obviously had hip surgery the previous offseason, so those are those are some concerns going in, but I do like his ability.

"I think he's better as a run blocker than a pass blocker, but scheme-diverse. Might not have been as good in 2019 as he was in 2018 and before, but great leader. Obviously won the Rimington award, but I think part of that was based on that just his overall production over three years. Really consistent, really productive. Obviously, the Badgers have one of the best running attacks, rushing attacks in the country and he's at the center of that, literally.

Where he could wind up:

"So again, a little bit of concern in terms of the health standpoint and how that checks out and given the availability to to check it out leading up to the draft could could be a little bit of a wild card in terms of where he ends up. I think a team like Miami, who has six picks in the top 70 (draft selections). I think he would be a good spot at (No.) 70. They added Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras to a one-year deal, but their offensive line was terrible. They had the worst offensive line based on Football Outsiders' offensive line rankings, and they just need upgrades across the board and more support. I think he would be a good fit there. The (New York) Giants, they need help at center. I think would be a good spot in the third round as well for the Falcons. Alex Mack's turning 35 this this year. He's going to be a free agent next year, so I think adding a center like Biadasz there would make sense. I think even in Cleveland and Kansas City, they have a couple of picks towards the end of third round would be a consideration as well."