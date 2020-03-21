Badgers Selected in First Round of NFL Draft: 2010-19

We're nearing a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and two former Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun -- have been projected by some in recent months to potentially go in the first round.

Wisconsin prides itself on being a program that develops its players to perform at the next level. That being said, 31 Badgers have been selected in the first round of NFL Draft dating back to 1937 (according to UW's 2019 fact book).

That being said, AllBadgers.com will begin to look back on those selected in that specific round. We will go by every 10 years to start and will begin with the most recent. So for now, here are the seven who heard their names called between 2010-2019.

2017: Ryan Ramczyk (No. 32 overall to the New Orleans Saints)

Ramczyk's story still remains fascinating. A player who played two seasons at Division III UW-Stevens Point before walking on to Wisconsin before the 2015 season, the offensive tackle emerged a year later as a dominant force at left tackle. He claimed first-team All-American and consensus first-team All-Big Ten Honors in 2016.

The NFC South organization selected him as the final pick of the first round in that draft. According to NFL.com's profile of Ramczyk, he has played in 47 games in his three seasons at the next level -- all are starts.

During the 2019 season, he claimed first-team All-Pro honors at right tackle by the Associated Press (AP).

2017: T.J. Watt (No. 30 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Like Ramczyk, Watt's 2016 season for Wisconsin boosted him up the draft boards. He recorded a team-leading 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries that year. He claimed consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with first-team and second-team All-America selections by various publications.

Also like Ramcyzk, the AP named him as a 2019 first-team All-Pro. That was as an edge rusher, however, but he also received a second-team nod as a linebacker. NFL.com's profile of Watt shows a Steeler that registered 14.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. In three years in Pittsburgh, he has played 47 games and recorded 34.5 sacks and 15 forced fumbles.

2015: Melvin Gordon (No. 15 overall to the San Diego, now-Los Angeles Chargers)

A first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon claimed significant accolades in his time at Madison. As UW's profile of the Kenosha Bradford product states, he became a unanimous consensus first-team All-American, Heisman Trophy runner-up, and received the Grange-Griffin Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award from the Big Ten during his 2014 season..

Gordon ranks No. 4 all-time in UW history for career rushing yards (4,915) and owns the school record for yards per carry (7.79). The back also set a single-season mark of 2,587 yards during his standout 2014 campaign.

According to NFL.com's profile of Gordon, he has rushed for 4,240 yards on a four-yard-per-carry average during his five seasons with the Chargers organization. He has recorded one 1,000-yard season in 2017 where he accumulated 1,105 yards.

On Friday, Gordon and Denver Broncos "have agreed to terms" on a contract, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

2013: Travis Frederick (No. 31 overall to the Dallas Cowboys)

The former Badger interior lineman has carved out quite the professional career in "The Lone Star State." Though missing all of the 2018 season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, he has played in 96 games (all starts) in the other six years in the league. He also has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times as a member of the NFC East Franchise.

At Wisconsin, he played both guard and center before foregoing his final year.

2012: Kevin Zeitler (No. 27 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals)

The in-state product was a consistent three-year starter for the Badgers in his time at Madison before being scooped up by the historic NFL franchise. UW's fact book shows Zeitler claimed first-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association and Pro Football Weekly, along with a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2011.

Since then, Zeitler has played eight seasons and recently completed his first as a member of the New York Giants. NFL.com's profile of the lineman shows he has played in 119 games, all but one of them starts. In 2017, he signed with the Cleveland Browns. According to the NFL.com report by Mike Garafalo, the reported five-year, $60-million contact made him the highest-paid guard in the league at the time.

2011: Gabe Carimi (No. 29 overall to the Chicago Bears)

The second of two first-round draft picks in this edition of the annual extravaganza, the offensive lineman landed in the NFC North on Day 1.

NFL.com's profile of Carimi shows he played in 48 career games over his four years at the next level. He started 26 of those contests between three teams in the Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2010 Outland Trophy Award winner also was one of the team captains that season on way to unanimous consensus first-team All-American honors.

2011: J.J. Watt (No. 11 overall to the Houston Texans)

Seems like we all know the story of the former Central Michigan tight end who transferred and walked on to Wisconsin, moved to the defensive side of the ball and has thrived ever since. A Lott IMPACT trophy winner, consensus first-team All-Big Ten performer and second-team All-American by the AP and Sports Illustrated, he recorded 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2010.

Watt has played in 112 games in nine years for the Texans, accumulating 96 sacks as one of the best defensive players to ever come out of Wisconsin's football program. He also won three NFL defensive player of the year awards between 2012 and 2015.

In 2012 and 2014, he recorded 20.5 sacks in each season. He lead the league in that category in both 2012 and 2015, the latter of which he tallied 17.5.