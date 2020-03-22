Badgers Selected in First Round of NFL Draft: 2000-09

We're nearing a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and two former Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun -- have been projected by some in recent months to potentially go in the first round.

Wisconsin prides itself on being a program that develops its players to perform at the next level. That being said, 31 Badgers have been selected in the first round of NFL Draft dating back to 1937 (according to UW's 2019 fact book).

That being said, AllBadgers.com looks back on those selected in that specific round.

On Saturday, we highlighted Wisconsin players drafted in the first round between 2010-19. Now, let's go back between 2000-09, starting with most recent.

2007: Joe Thomas (No. 3 overall to the Cleveland Browns)

The future NFL Hall of Famer started and ended his career with the AFC North organization after his time in Madison. Playing 11 years in the league, Thomas played in 167 total, all of them starts.

On May 14, 2018, Thomas announced his retirement from professional football, but not after playing 10,363 snaps and accumulating 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Thomas shined at Wisconsin between 2003 and 2006, anchoring the left tackle position his final three years as a Badger. He was named a team captain in his final year at UW, one where he claimed unanimous consensus All-American honors and the Outland Trophy.

2005: Erasmus James (No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings)

In four seasons in the NFL, James played in 28 career games. NFL.com's profile of the Badger lineman notes that he recorded 37 tackles and five sacks.

James ranks ninth all-time in school history with 18 career sacks and tied for second in force fumbles (seven). In 2004, he was a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards on way to claiming the Big Ten's defensive player of the year award.

He was also named a consensus first-team All-American.

2004: Lee Evans (No. 13 overall to the Buffalo Bills)

Evans eventually finished his professional playing days after the 2011 season. He played eight seasons with the Bills and his final one with the Baltimore Ravens. The wide out caught 381 passes for 6,008 yards (15.8 yards per carry) and 433 touchdowns.

In two years (2006 and 2008), Evans recorded 1,000-yard seasons. During that 2006 campaign, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,292 yards with eight touchdowns.

Evans still ranks as the No. 1 player in school history for receiving yards (3,468) and receiving touchdowns (27); he also is No. 2 yards per reception (19.8) and No. 3 in career receptions (175). He claimed various All-America honors in 2001 after catching 75 passes for 1,545 yards and nine touchdowns.

2002: Wendell Bryant (No. 12 overall to the Arizona Cardinals)

The defensive lineman was named the Big Ten defensive lineman of the year twice between 2000-01 (in 2000, he shared the honor). He also received various All-America selections for his 2001 campaign as well.

The Badger still ranks ninth in the program's history in tackles for loss (41) and fifth in sacks (24).

Bryant played 29 games in three seasons for the NFC West organization, recording 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

2001: Michael Bennett (No. 27 overall to the Minnesota Vikings)

Bennett had the unenviable task of following in Dayne's footsteps, and like the Heisman Trophy winner, the former made an impact as a Badger. The speedster ran for 1,681 yards in 2000, which now places him at No. 9 all-time for a single-season mark.

He played for five teams in his 11 seasons in the NFL, finishing with 3,703 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. In 2002, he gained 1,296 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings.

2001: Jamar Fletcher (No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins)

An eight-year NFL veteran, he played for the Dolphins, the San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 193 tackles and seven interceptions.

One of Wisconsin's most prolific defensive backs in school history, he still ranks tied first in career interceptions with Jim Leonhard (21) and holds the program mark for interceptions returned for touchdowns all by himself (three). He is No. 2 in passes defended (57), No. 3 in pass breakups (36).

Between 1998-2000, he recorded seven picks each season. He claimed the conference's defensive player of the year in 2000 on way to being a consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe

2000: Ron Dayne (No. 11 overall to the New York Giants)

Many already know about Dayne's illustrious career as Badger. A Heisman Trophy Doak Walker, Walter Camp and Maxwell Award winner in 1999, along with a unanimous consensus All-American, he should also be the NCAA's all-time leading rusher if the governing body included bowl games during the back's time at UW. He still leads the program in rushing yards (7,125, bowls included) and carries (1,220).

Dayne played eight years in the NFL between the Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans. He never reached over 1,000 yards in his career, but arguably his best season in terms of statistics came in his final year as part of the AFC South franchise. As a member of the Texans, he ran for 773 yards on four yards per carry with six touchdowns

2000: Chris McIntosh (No. 22 overall to the Seattle Seahawks)

Blocking in front of Dayne was McIntosh, who emerged to become a two-time team captain at Wisconsin and was named a consensus All-American and finalist for the Outland Trophy.

He played 24 games in his NFL career with 13 starts. You can still see him around the UW athletic department, as he is currently the deputy athletic director. According to his profile on UWBadgers.com, he "is charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources, and strategic planning."

*Wisconsin facts, honors for particular Badgers provided by its 2019 Fact Book