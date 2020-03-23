Badgers Selected in First Round of NFL Draft: 1988-99

We're nearing a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and two former Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun -- have been projected by some in recent months to potentially go in the first round.

Wisconsin prides itself on being a program that develops its players to perform at the next level. That being said, 31 Badgers have been selected in the first round of NFL Draft dating back to 1937 (according to UW's 2019 fact book).

That being said, AllBadgers.com looks back on those selected in that specific round.

On Saturday, we highlighted Wisconsin players drafted in the first round between 2010-19. On Sunday, we went back between 2000-09 to showcase some very prominent Badgers.

Going back between 1990-99, however, only two UW players were selected in the first round. So, let's extend it a couple of years from 1988-99 as two standout lineman and one of the program's best cornerbacks heard their names called early.

[Ed. note: Statistics and accolades during collegiate career came from Wisconsin's 2019 fact book]

1999: Aaron Gibson (No. 27 overall to the Detroit Lions)

Gibson eventually played six seasons and 38 total games in the league from 1999-2004, according to NFL.com's profile of the offensive lineman. He suited up for two NFC North franchises in the Lions and Chicago Bears, along with the Dallas Cowboys in between.

Before heading to the next level on Sundays, Gibson was a consistent starter at right tackle for Wisconsin from 1996 to 1998.

In that final season, he received consensus first-team All-America nods with publications like the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the Associated Press (AP) and Walter Camp adding them to their respective lists. He finished as a finalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award for his work that season as well.

1992: Troy Vincent (No. 7 to the Miami Dolphins)

Vincent began his 15-year NFL career inside the AFC East but also played for the Philadelphia (1996-2003), Buffalo (2004-06) and Washington (2006). He finished his career in the pros with 47 career interceptions, achieving a single-season career high seven in 1999 with the Eagles.

The longtime NFL defensive back reeled in first-team all-conference honors in 1991, claimed a co-defensive player of the year award for the Big Ten that season.

Currently, Vincent still works within the league, serving as the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.

1988: Paul Gruber (No. 4 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

The Wisconsin native played 183 games during his 12-year NFL career.

Gruber also did not play for another franchise besides Tampa Bay in his dozen years in the NFL before his final year in 1999. He announced his retirement in 2000, but as the organization noted in a press release of that news, he started all 183 games and missed just nine contests.

At UW, he was named a team captain and claimed first-team All-Big Ten accolades in 1987.