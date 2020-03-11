Wisconsin 2020 Pro Day Official Results

MADISON, Wis. -- With all 32 NFL teams and 44 total personnel in attendance, Wisconsin conducted its annual pro day inside the McClain Center on Wednesday.

Eleven former Badgers -- along with UW-Platteville long snapper Drew Rakers -- were in attendance in the event, though only eight of the players performed at least one drill. As he discussed during the NFL combine, center Tyler Biadasz is still recovering from having his AC joint scoped, while running back Jonathan Taylor only performed on-the-field drills.

A flash from the past also returned to Madison, as former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema took in the pro day festivities. The New York Giants' outside linebacker coach assisted in on-the-field work with the defensive players after testing was completed.

That being said, AllBadgers.com presents the official results from Wisconsin's pro day, as released by UW later on Wednesday:

Player 40-Yard Dash 20-Yard Shuttle 3-Cone Drill Broad Jump Vertical Jump 60-Yard Shuttle Bench Connor Allen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zack Baun N/A 4.08 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyler Biadasz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quintez Cephus 4.56 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jason Erdmann 5.50 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 21 Zach Hintze N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyler Johnson 4.85 4.15 6.93 112.5" 31" N/A 14 Chris Orr 4.65 4.08 6.99 110.0 36.5" N/A 20 David Pfaff 5.20 4.55 7.55 102.5" 28" N/A 26 Jonathan Taylor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travis Wiltjer 4.64 4.28 7.34 116" 31" N/A 22 Drew Rakers (UW-Platteville) 5.25 N/A N/A 105.5" 30" N/A 17

Winners from Pro Day

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus making a catch during UW's pro day on March 11 Jake Kocorowski

WR Quintez Cephus

After running a 4.73-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis about two weeks ago, the wide receiver rebounded on Wednesday in posting a 4.56-second time. This was the only test he performed, but he took part in on-the-field work in catching passes and running routes. He looked smooth and hauled in throws easily from the arm of Keller Chryst, nephew of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. He also made a nice leaping grab towards the back of the end zone that he appeared to come down with.

LB Chris Orr

Orr impressed with his testing numbers. He ran that 4.65-second 40-yard dash, which actually ties him with fellow Badger 'backer Zack Baun with what the latter ran in Indy. That time would have ranked tied for 13th amongst all designated linebackers who performed the drill at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL.com's combine tracker.

Even more eye-popping, his 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle would have been tops among that group, his 6.99 three-cone drill would have placed him fifth, and his 36.5" vertical jump would have had him ranked eighth.

LB Zack Baun

Baun's 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle shaved .23 off of the mark he ran in Indy. In tying Orr, the two former teammates would have placed as the best out of that group.

Former Badgers Back in Madison

Along with Bielema, some familiar faces were in attendance on Wednesday besides those working out. Many of the current Badgers showed support by being at the event, but there were also some former players as well. Linebackers T.J. Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel, Joe Schobert, Heisman Trophy running back Ron Dayne, nose tackle Olive Sagapolu, and quarterback Kare Lyles were among those there.

Lyles transferred to Southern Illinois, who will face Wisconsin inside Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 12.