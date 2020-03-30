NFL Draft 2020: Teams that Fit for Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Football fans will start ramping up their excitement as it is just over three weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft. For Wisconsin, this could be another year where its now-former players will likely hear their name called at some point during the three-day extravaganza.

AllBadgers.com kicks off a series with Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, talking about a handful of Wisconsin prospects who will likely have a significant chance to be drafted and have a shot to make an impact at the next level.

We start our series with one of the two Badgers who could likely be selected in the first two rounds in linebacker Zack Baun.

Check out Baun's combine/Wisconsin pro day marks, along with Hanson's evaluation of the Brown Deer, Wis., native and potential landing destinations for the All-American.

NFL Scouting Combine Stats

Based off of NFL.com's draft profile of Baun (which has him at 238 pounds) and its combine tracker, here is a full breakdown of all of his results from his time in Indianapolis:

40-Yard Dash: 4.65 seconds (tied for 13th of 30 linebackers who performed drill)

Bench Press: 24 reps of 225 pounds (third of 27 linebackers who performed drill)

Vertical Jump: 32.5" (tied for 19th of 31 linebackers who performed drilled)

Broad Jump: 115" (27th of 31 linebackers who performed drill)

3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (tied for fifth of 18 linebackers who performed drill)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.31 seconds (10th of 19 linebackers who performed drill)

Wisconsin Pro Day Stats

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.08 seconds (per UW release)

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson

"I think with him the key is the versatility that he has and his intelligence. Obviously he's had huge success rushing the passer last season and highly productive there, good burst in terms of his pass-rushing ability, but he's had some experience dropping into coverage. So I think if he transitions to more of an off-ball role in the NFL, I think it's good that he's had some experience doing that already. Makes it a little less of a projection even though it's still somewhat of a projection going to the next level, but I like his versatility. I like his intelligence. I think those are his biggest strengths.

"Overall, I can see him fitting really well with a team like New England who values all of their players to have great versatility and intelligence. I think the teams that have coaches that come from the (Bill) Belichick tree like Miami, like Detroit would also value that. I think Baltimore would be a good fit for him, too. They have some needs at linebacker as well. So I think he would be a good fit there. I think you're looking at the end of round one, the early part of round two is kind of the sweet spot where I think he can go. Again, I think with New England probably being the first spot (at No. 23). I think it might make sense staying in state to Green Bay (at No. 30). I think he would also be a good fit in in New York, and I think the lowest he goes is probably maybe Cleveland at (No.) 41 if he gets that far, but I think he's off the board in the top 40 picks."