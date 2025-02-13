All Badgers

NFL Mock Draft: Where might Wisconsin players go in the draft?

Three former Badgers expected to be selected in NFL Draft

Dana Becker

Hunter Wohler is expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Hunter Wohler is expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The folks over at Pro Football Network have compiled an impressive seven-round NFL Mock Draft. 

Along with providing projections for the top picks in the draft, they give us each pick, allowing for three former Wisconsin football players to see their names called.

Hunter Wohler, Jack Nelson and Joe Huber are all expected to be selected. Here is where PFN has those three going:

Round 6, Pick No. 188: New York Jets

PFN has the Jets adding to their secondary by tabbing Hunter Wohler with the pick here, giving the safety a chance to see the field plenty early with a rebuilding roster.

Round 6, Pick No. 189: San Francisco 49ers

One pick after Wohler goes, the Niners grabbed his former teammate, Jack Nelson. We saw last year that San Francisco needs help up front, so landing Nelson gives them a physical specimen to work with at offensive tackle.

Round 7, Pick No. 256: Kansas City Chiefs

If you watched the Super Bowl, you saw a glaring weakness for the Chiefs in the trenches against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, go to that area in the draft, including the selection of Joe Huber from Wisconsin to shore up the guard position.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

