NFL Mock Draft: Where might Wisconsin players go in the draft?
The folks over at Pro Football Network have compiled an impressive seven-round NFL Mock Draft.
Along with providing projections for the top picks in the draft, they give us each pick, allowing for three former Wisconsin football players to see their names called.
Hunter Wohler, Jack Nelson and Joe Huber are all expected to be selected. Here is where PFN has those three going:
Round 6, Pick No. 188: New York Jets
PFN has the Jets adding to their secondary by tabbing Hunter Wohler with the pick here, giving the safety a chance to see the field plenty early with a rebuilding roster.
Round 6, Pick No. 189: San Francisco 49ers
One pick after Wohler goes, the Niners grabbed his former teammate, Jack Nelson. We saw last year that San Francisco needs help up front, so landing Nelson gives them a physical specimen to work with at offensive tackle.
Round 7, Pick No. 256: Kansas City Chiefs
If you watched the Super Bowl, you saw a glaring weakness for the Chiefs in the trenches against the Philadelphia Eagles. So, go to that area in the draft, including the selection of Joe Huber from Wisconsin to shore up the guard position.