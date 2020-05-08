AllBadgers
2020 NFL Games to Watch for Jonathan Taylor, NFL-Bound Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

Late last month, four Wisconsin Badgers -- Jonathan Taylor, Zack Baun, Tyler Biadasz and Quintez Cephus -- were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Now they know who they could suit up against to begin these journeys at the professional level.

NFL schedules were released on Thursday night, and for those Badgers fans wanting to keep track of those playing on Sundays, here is where you could potentially catch them.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts

The AFC South franchise scooped up the two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American in the second round with the 41st overall pick. 

Here is who Taylor and the Colts will play against next season:

  • Week 1 at Jacksonville (against former Badgers linebackers Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs)
  • Week 2 vs. Minnesota
  • Week 3 vs. New York Jets
  • Week 4 vs. Chicago
  • Week 5 vs. Cleveland
  • Week 6 vs. Cincinnati (against former Badgers wide receiver Alex Erickson)
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8 at Detroit (which drafted Cephus)
  • Week 9 vs. Baltimore
  • Week 10 vs. Tennessee
  • Week 11 vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Week 12 vs. Tennessee
  • Week 13 at Houston (against J.J. Watt)
  • Week 14 at Las Vegas (against former UW fullback Alec Ingold)
  • Week 15 vs. Houston (against Watt)
  • Week 16 at Pittsburgh (against Derek and T.J. Watt)
  • Week 17 vs. Jacksonville (against Schobert and Jacobs)

Zack Baun and the New Orleans Saints

Dropping to the third round, Sean Payton and the Saints found a steal in the consensus first-team All-American with the 74th overall pick. 

  • Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay (against Jack Cichy and Dare Ogunbowale)
  • Week 2 at Las Vegas (against Ingold)
  • Week 3 vs. Green Bay
  • Week 4 at Detroit (which drafted Cephus)
  • Week 5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
  • Week 6: BYE 
  • Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers (Natrell Jamerson on roster; also signed Chris Orr as an undrafted free agent)
  • Week 8 at Chicago
  • Week 9 at Tampa (against Cichy and Ogunbowale)
  • Week 10 vs San Francisco
  • Week 11 vs Atlanta
  • Week 12 at Denver (against Melvin Gordon and Troy Fumagalli)
  • Week 13 at Atlanta
  • Week 14 at Philadelphia (against T.J. Edwards and Corey Clement)
  • Week 15 vs Kansas City
  • Week 16 vs. Minnesota
  • Week 17 at Carolina (Jamerson on roster; potentially Orr)

Tyler Biadasz and the Dallas Cowboys

The 2019 Rimington Trophy winner will see a few familiar faces next season:

  • Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams (against former Wisconsin linemen David Edwards and Rob Havenstein)
  • Week 2 vs. Atlanta
  • Week 3 at Seattle (against Russell Wilson)
  • Week 4 vs. Cleveland
  • Week 5 vs. New York Giants (against former Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly and lineman Kevin Zeitler)
  • Week 6 vs. Arizona
  • Week 7 at Washington 
  • Week 8 at Philadelphia (against T.J. Edwards and Clement)
  • Week 9 vs. Pittsburgh (against Derek and T.J. Watt)
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11 at Minnesota
  • Week 12 vs. Washington
  • Week 13 at Baltimore
  • Week 14 at Cincinnati (against Erickson)
  • Week 15 vs. San Francisco
  • Week 16 vs. Philadelphia (against T.J. Edwards and Clement)
  • Week 17 at New York Giants (against Connelly and Zeitler)

Quintez Cephus and the Detroit Lions

Selected in the fifth round by the NFC North franchise, the Wisconsin wide out could be facing a slew of former teammates as well.

  • Week 1 vs. Chicago
  • Week 2 at Green Bay
  • Week 3 at Arizona
  • Week 4 vs. New Orleans (against Baun)
  • Week 5: BYE
  • Week 6 at Jacksonville (against Schobert and Jacobs)
  • Week 7 at Atlanta
  • Week 8 vs. Indianapolis (against Taylor)
  • Week 9 at Minnesota
  • Week 10 vs. Washington
  • Week 11 at Carolina (against potentially Jamerson and Orr)
  • Week 12 vs. Houston (against J.J. Watt)
  • Week 13 at Chicago
  • Week 14 vs. Green Bay
  • Week 15 at Tennessee
  • Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay (against Cichy and Ogunbowale)
  • Week 17 vs. Minnesota
