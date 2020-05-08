AllBadgers
2020 NFL Matchups Involving Wisconsin Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

There was must rejoicing amongst NFL fans on Thursday as the league and its teams unveiled their 2020 schedules. 

Of course, many Wisconsin Badgers have found professional homes at the next level and will face either some former teammates or those who have worn the cardinal and white previously.

Week 3 of the NFL season appears to showcase some really intriguing games pitting former UW standouts against one another. That includes all three Watt brothers potentially facing off, as older brother J.J. heads to the Steel City to take on younger siblings Derek and T.J. 

Depending upon how rosters shake out by the end of training camp and injuries factor in, here are just some of the matchups featuring former Wisconsin players:

Week 1

  • Tampa Bay (Jack Cichy and Dare Ogunbowale) at New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun)
  • Indianapolis (Jonathan Taylor) at Jacksonville (Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs)
  • Dallas (Tyler Biadasz) at Los Angeles Rams (David Edwards and Rob Havenstein)
  • Pittsburgh (Derek and T.J. Watt) at New York Giants (Ryan Connelly and Kevin Zeitler)

Week 3

  • Miami (Michael Deiter, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel) at Jacksonville (Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs)
  • Houston (J.J. Watt) at Pittsburgh (Derek and T.J. Watt)
  • Green Bay (Rick Wagner) at New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun)

Week 4

  • Seattle (Russell Wilson) vs. Miami (Michael Deiter, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel)

Week 5

  • New York Giants (Ryan Connelly and Kevin Zeitler) at Dallas (Tyler Biadasz)

Week 6

  • Detroit (Quintez Cephus) at Jacksonville (Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs)
  • Miami (Michael Deiter, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel) at Denver (Melvin Gordon and Troy Fumagalli)

Week 7

  • Carolina (Natrell Jamerson, also signed Chris Orr as an undrafted free agent) at New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun)
  • Green Bay (Rick Wagner) at Houston (J.J. Watt)

Week 8

  • Los Angeles Rams (David Edwards and Rob Havenstein) at Miami (Michael Deiter, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel) 

Week 10

  • Jacksonville (Joe Schobert and Leon Jacobs) at Green Bay (Rick Wagner)

Week 11

  • Green Bay (Rick Wagner) at Indianapolis (Jonathan Taylor)

Week 12

  • New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun) at Denver (Melvin Gordon and Troy Fumagalli)

Week 13

  • Indianapolis (Jonathan Taylor) at Houston (J.J. Watt)

Week 14

  • New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun) at Philadelphia (T.J. Edwards and Corey Clement)

Week 15

  • Houston (J.J. Watt) at Indianapolis (Jonathan Taylor)

Week 16

  • Indianapolis (Jonathan Taylor) at Pittsburgh (Derek and T.J. Watt)
  • Philadelphia (T.J. Edwards and Corey Clement) at Dallas (Tyler Biadasz)
  • Miami (Michael Deiter, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel) at Las Vegas (Alec Ingold)

Week 17

  • New Orleans (Ryan Ramczyk and Zack Baun) at Carolina (Natrell Jamerson, also signed Chris Orr as an undrafted free agent)
  • Dallas (Tyler Biadasz) at New York Giants (Ryan Connelly and Kevin Zeitler)
  • Las Vegas (Alec Ingold) at Denver (Melvin Gordon and Troy Fumagalli)
