Wisconsin Makes Top 9 for 2021 OL Nolan Rucci

The start of the week brings forth another highly-touted recruit announcing his top programs, and Wisconsin once again is listed.

2021 recruit Nolan Rucci released his top nine schools on Monday via social media. The offensive lineman listed UW, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame among those teams with that designation.

247Sports composite rankings designate Rucci as a five-star recruit, the No. 13 player overall and No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2021. The recruiting service reports 29 offers for the Lititz, Pa. (Warwick), native, whose older brother, Hayden, redshirted as a tight end for the Badgers last season.

Wisconsin currently holds two projected offensive linemen -- J.P. Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman -- as oral commits in its class of 2021 prospects.

During AllBadgers.com's chat with Rucci in early February, the lineman discussed the relationship between he and Wisconsin tight ends coach Mickey Turner and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph at that point: