AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Makes Top 9 for 2021 OL Nolan Rucci

Jake Kocorowski

The start of the week brings forth another highly-touted recruit announcing his top programs, and Wisconsin once again is listed.

2021 recruit Nolan Rucci released his top nine schools on Monday via social media. The offensive lineman listed UW, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame among those teams with that designation.

247Sports composite rankings designate Rucci as a five-star recruit, the No. 13 player overall and No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2021. The recruiting service reports 29 offers for the Lititz, Pa. (Warwick), native, whose older brother, Hayden, redshirted as a tight end for the Badgers last season.

Wisconsin currently holds two projected offensive linemen -- J.P. Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman -- as oral commits in its class of 2021 prospects.

During AllBadgers.com's chat with Rucci in early February, the lineman discussed the relationship between he and Wisconsin tight ends coach Mickey Turner and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph at that point:

"It’s been great and obviously having that connection up there with my brother, I probably get to know him obviously more as a coach, too, because you get to hear basically from the horse's mouth how he is as a coach," Rucci said. "You get to see firsthand because obviously my brother's experiencing it every day, whether he likes it or not, he's seeing him for who he really is. He has great things to say about him.

"Obviously Coach Rudolph, too, a really cool dude. I could probably just sit for an hour talking about everything about football and just sit down, have a great conversation with him. We're definitely developing that relationship."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Wisconsin Prepared Linebacker Chris Orr for the NFL

"You're going against a pro scheme offensively, and then defensively, you're in a pro scheme."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Target Julian Roper Sets Commitment Date

Could the Badgers land the talented Michigan product?

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Featured on More NFL Draft Big Boards

Let's see where other analysts are projecting the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin LB Chris Orr on His Own Path to the NFL

On his journey to the next level, advice from Badgers, and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Commit Matthew Mors Receives Another Player of the Year Honor

More accolades for the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Represented Well in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

Counting down the days until the draft.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Guard Isaiah Barnes

The Badgers look across state borders for the next recruiting cycle.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Recall: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 2014 (Melvin Gordon's 408 Game)

4-0-8.

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 RB Antwan Roberts

What to know about UW's latest football commit.

Jake Kocorowski

"The Time was Right" for 2021 RB Antwan Roberts to Commit to Wisconsin

A chat with the newest Wisconsin commit and his head coach.

Jake Kocorowski