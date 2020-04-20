Wisconsin Makes Top 9 for 2021 OL Nolan Rucci
Jake Kocorowski
The start of the week brings forth another highly-touted recruit announcing his top programs, and Wisconsin once again is listed.
2021 recruit Nolan Rucci released his top nine schools on Monday via social media. The offensive lineman listed UW, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame among those teams with that designation.
247Sports composite rankings designate Rucci as a five-star recruit, the No. 13 player overall and No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2021. The recruiting service reports 29 offers for the Lititz, Pa. (Warwick), native, whose older brother, Hayden, redshirted as a tight end for the Badgers last season.
Wisconsin currently holds two projected offensive linemen -- J.P. Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman -- as oral commits in its class of 2021 prospects.
During AllBadgers.com's chat with Rucci in early February, the lineman discussed the relationship between he and Wisconsin tight ends coach Mickey Turner and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph at that point:
"It’s been great and obviously having that connection up there with my brother, I probably get to know him obviously more as a coach, too, because you get to hear basically from the horse's mouth how he is as a coach," Rucci said. "You get to see firsthand because obviously my brother's experiencing it every day, whether he likes it or not, he's seeing him for who he really is. He has great things to say about him.
"Obviously Coach Rudolph, too, a really cool dude. I could probably just sit for an hour talking about everything about football and just sit down, have a great conversation with him. We're definitely developing that relationship."