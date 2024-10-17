Northwestern's David Braun impressed by Wisconsin's 'scary passing attack'
David Braun began his tenure as Northwestern's head coach unceremoniously, receiving the interim tag after Pat Fitzgerald was fired before last season. Despite remarkably low expectations, Braun led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record and he's now on a 5-year contract as the program's full-time head coach.
Heading into this week's matchup with the Badgers, Braun has been impressed with Wisconsin's improved passing attack and offensive performance with quarterback Braedyn Locke, who took over for injured starter Tyler Van Dyke.
"They’re certainly a group that have found their groove. Well-coached, scary passing attack. They’re finding ways to run the ball really effectively right now, playing good defense, very sound on special teams," Braun said this week. "You know, our group understands that we got a great challenge in front of us, but we’re excited for that challenge and excited to be at home."
Wisconsin's offense has averaged 47 points and 569 total yards per game in their last two games, which were blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers. A big reason for the improved success has been Locke's performance. He looks like he has found his confidence as the team's full-time starter.
"I think the quarterback play continues to trend in the right direction for them. (Braedyn Locke) came in against Alabama. That’s a tough situation to be thrust into. But you can tell that he continues to play with more and more confidence," Braun said. "You know, the O-line play is something that has certainly stood out and been impressive. The backs are running hard, running well. They’re creating some explosive opportunities in the run game."
Over the last two weeks, Locke has completed 65.5 percent of his passes and averaged 299.5 passing yards per game with five total touchdowns and three interceptions.
The emergence of wide receivers Vinny Anthony II and Trech Kakahuna as legitimate deep threats has given Wisconsin fans a glimpse at the potential passing offense they were promised by offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Braun and the 3-3 Wildcats sound prepared for the Badgers' best on Saturday.