Discussing Wisconsin-Notre Dame and Fighting Irish's 2020 Schedule

Last week, Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell discussed Notre Dame's 2020 schedule and proceeded to rank opponents that head coach Brian Kelly and his program will have to face this upcoming season.

One of those teams will be the Wisconsin Badgers at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Oct. 3 in what should be a very intriguing non-conference contest. It will be the first time the two schools have faced off since 1964, but the Fighting Irish hold an 8-6-2 all-time series lead over the Badgers.

So where did Irish Breakdown rate the matchup between the two respected programs? Out of Notre Dame's 12 regular season games, he ranked it at No. 4:

Wisconsin will be tough, there is no doubt about it, but the Badgers could take a small step back this season. Head coach Paul Chryst has the Badgers rolling along very well, and their recruiting has taken a jump in recent seasons, but it’s hard for me to envision Wisconsin being better in 2020 after losing all-time great running back Jonathan Taylor. Defensively, the Badgers return a lot of talent, but the loss of linebackers Zach Baun and Chris Orr means that unit must replace 154 combined tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 24 sacks from last season alone. That won’t be easy, but Jim Leonhard has proven to be a successful coordinator early in his career. I’m looking forward to paying attention to the quarterback battle that is expected to occur in fall camp.

Who did Driskell, the publisher of Irish Breakdown, rank ahead of Wisconsin? That would be Louisville at No. 3, USC at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 1. Some on social media who cheer for the cardinal and white were not necessarily too happy about what they perceived as a "low" ranking.

To ask his reasoning as to why he had them so low, AllBadgers.com decided to ask Driskell and EXPLAIN HIMSELF.

And he did. Check out the above video to hear why he has UW ranked there.