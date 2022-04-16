[WATCH] Head coach Paul Chryst discusses spring practice No. 12 on Saturday
A five minute video from Paul Chryst's press conference following practice on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their fourth week of spring football practices on Saturday.
Following practice No. 12, head coach Paul Chryst discussed his impressions of the past week and several other topics with local media members.'
You can check out the full-video at the top of the article.
We will have more from Saturday's practice, including a recap and photos later in the day.
