CBS Sports Ranks Paul Chryst Among Top 25 Power Five Head Coaches

Since returning to Madison, Paul Chryst has shown he could lead his alma mater to success both on the field, on the recruiting trail and to the next level.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports released its top 25 list of head coaches within the Power Five conferences, and Chryst made the cut.

The former Badger quarterback/tight end turned head coach -- who has guided UW to compile a 52-16 record, three Big Ten West division titles and a trio New Year's Six bowl appearances -- came in at No. 17 on the list. That is ahead of Oregon's Mario Cristobal, North Carolina's Mack Brown, Stanford's David Shaw, and Auburn's Gus Malzahn.

Here is the excerpt from the article, written by Tom Fornelli, about his reasoning for the voters putting Chryst within the Top 20 but not Top 15:

Another special case, one in which you feel like he's never getting as much credit as he deserves for what he's done at Wisconsin, but at the same time, you guard yourself against giving him too much props. In the end, you get a deserved spot in the top 20, but not the top 15, and that seems about right. He's 52-16 at Wisconsin and has won three division titles in five seasons, but you still don't get the sense his program is on the same tier as Ohio State. You aren't even sure you'd put it up there with Penn State. Until he breaks through with a conference title, it's hard to imagine he gets much higher than this.

Chryst ranks sixth among Big Ten coaches in the article. He trails behind Penn State's James Franklin (No. 9), Ohio State's Ryan Day (No. 10), Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (No. 12), Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (No. 14), and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck (No. 15).

