2022 OLB Prospect Popeye Williams "Very Interested" in Wisconsin

Popeye Williams said he first met and started his recruiting relationship with Wisconsin after his sophomore season. Just last week on June 29, he announced an offer from the Big Ten program.

According to Williams, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, a conversation with inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad brought forth the good news.

“We talked about Wisconsin in general. We talked about the education of the school," Williams told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday. "He had told me that they were recruiting me as an outside linebacker, and they really want me to go to school and he had offered me.

“It was an exciting moment.”

A Westfield, Ind., native, Williams mentioned he currently plays weakside defensive end. As previously reported by 247Sports and BadgerBlitz.com/Rivals and as he stated above, Wisconsin is looking at him to play out on the edge for Bobby April III's group.

When looking at Williams's recent tweets, one may notice posts that involve former Indianapolis Colts standout Robert Mathis. The former NFL outside linebacker, who played for the AFC South organization from 2003-16, led the league in sacks in 2013 with 19.5.

According to Williams, he typically works with Mathis on his footwork, hips and hands. The drills have produced results.

"My mindset actually changed when I started training with him and other NFL guys, and my skill set went from high-school level and boosted quick just from working with NFL players along with him," Williams said. "He's seen improvement with my hands, my mindset, my hips and my feet since the last season.”

Williams, who's full name is Gerrick Williams III, was given the nickname "Popeye." He has spoken previously to BadgerBlitz.com and the Indianapolis Star about the nickname, but he also graciously told AllBadgers.com about the origins of the moniker.

"My mom had an ultrasound picture, and I was flexing a muscle on the ultrasound picture. My mom was like, 'Oh, he looks like Popeye flexing the muscle,' and then it just stuck ever since then," Williams said.

As Williams explained, it became a football nickname, but when he moved out to Westfield, his dad used "Popeye" when meeting the coaches in eighth grade. It then caught on to the players.

"At Westfield what they do is, the teachers, they'll say, 'OK, this is your real name. Raise your hand if you want to be called by any other name.' So I raised my hand and I said, 'I want to be called by Popeye.

"They were all like, 'Oh no, we're not going to call you that. You're just joking around.' I had a few football players in my class, and they were like, 'Nah, he's for real. His name was actually Popeye.' Ever since then, the teachers have called me that and it just stuck so now everybody calls me that and knows me as Popeye."

Williams confirmed he has received eight offers, a number acknowledged by both his 247Sports and Rivals profiles. He stated that the teams he has been in contact with a lot include Cincinnati, Penn State, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

As he told AllBadgers.com, Williams is "very interested in Wisconsin, and I can't wait to go and visit."

"I talked to Coach. He said that depending on how this corona(virus) stuff works out, they're looking to have me up there for a visit here soon.”