Predicting the top-rated Badgers in EA Sports's College Football 25
EA Sports's college football video game is making its triumphant return this summer for the first time in over 10 years. Who will be the highest-ranked Badgers players in the game?
CB, Ricardo Hallman (Prediction: 90)
Last season, Hallman led the country with seven interceptions. He was a lockdown cornerback, earning an 83.5 overall PFF grade. With a big season in 2024, he could hear his name called very early in next spring's NFL Draft.
S, Hunter Wohler (Prediction: 87)
Veteran safety Hunter Wohler is one of the best-returning players on Wisconsin's roster. He led the entire team with an 89.2 overall PFF grade last season. In 859 snaps, he recorded 88 tackles, 10 pressures, two sacks and two interceptions. He has a chance to be one of the best defensive backs in the conference this year.
QB, Tyler Van Dyke (Prediction: 86)
Miami (FL) transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke comes to Madison with plenty of hype. After throwing for 2,703 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, on top of having two other years of starting experience, the game developers will likely have him as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
OT, Riley Mahlman (Prediction: 85)
Wisconsin is a school known for its dominant offensive lines and Mahlman will be the best player up front for the Badgers this season. Last season he earned a career-high 74.4 overall PFF grade. It was his first season as a full-time starter and he took advantage. He could be in line for a monster 2024.
RB, Chez Mellusi (Prediction: 84)
This is arguably the weakest Wisconsin has entered a season at RB in quite some time, but Mellusi is still one of the best in the conference. With more than 2,000 rushing yards in his college career and nearly 20 total touchdowns, I expect the game developers to give him some respect when it comes to ratings.