Predictive metric suggests Wisconsin is a top-20 team in the country
ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly's latest update to his SP+ rankings has Wisconsin as the 20th-best team in the country. The Badgers are the fifth-best team in the Big Ten according to the list.
The SP+ ratings are a predictive metric focused on team performance rather than wins and losses. Wisconsin has been dominant in its last three wins over Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern, winning by a combined score of 117-16 — and they were rewarded for it in the data.
Wisconsin's offense has a 27.4 rating, good for 63rd in college football. Wisconsin's defense has a 15.3 rating, which is 11th-best in the country.
The Badgers are still on the outside looking in at the AP Top 25 poll and they didn't receive any votes this week. They did get three votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll, which would rank them No. 33 nationally in that poll.
They begin a tough stretch to end the season with a great test this week against No. 3 Penn State, who ranks 6th in Connelly's SP+. That game will be followed by four more teams ranked between 5 and 42 in the SP+ ratings: Iowa (23), Oregon (5), Nebraska (32), Minnesota (42).
Whatever rating, ranking or poll you want to look at, Wisconsin is playing great football and they will have an opportunity this week to establish themselves to a national audience. A win against Penn State would put them at 6-2 on the season, 4-1 in conference play and back in the race for extremely meaningful football games in November and December.