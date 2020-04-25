Quintez Cephus Selected by Detroit Lions in Fifth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

After demonstrating his game-changing, pass-catching abilities at Wisconsin, Quintez Cephus will now head to the Detroit Lions

Cephus was selected by the NFC North franchise with the No. 166 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Macon, Ga, native finished the 2019 season with a team-leading 59 catches for 901 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Especially towards the end of the year, he showcased the ability to break away from opposing secondaries and become a go-to target for Jack Coan and the UW offense.

Wisconsin eventually averaged 233.1 yards rushing in 2019, but saw its aerial attack average over 200.1 yards per contest.

He concluded his Wisconsin career playing in 37 games (18 starts), reeling in 93 catches for 1,496 yards (16.1 yards per) and 13 touchdowns.

After a sophomore campaign where he recorded 30 receptions for 501 yards and six touchdowns, Cephus missed the 2018 season after being suspended from the program due to sexual assault charges. However, he was found not guilty in early August 2019 and rejoined the Wisconsin football program later that month.

Rather than return for his final season of eligibility, Cephus declared for the NFL Draft in January. He trained at EXOS in Phoenix and was later invited to the league's scouting combine in late February.

He impressed in on-the-field tests immediately on the bench press, lifting 225 pounds 23 times. That was the best among wide receivers who participated in the drill. His 38.5" vertical jump tied him for eighth among the position group, and his 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle placed him ninth out of 25 participants.

Though Cephus clocked in a 4.73-second 40-yard dash in Indy -- last among those receivers who ran it -- he rebounded at Wisconsin's pro day on March 11 with a 4.56-second time.

He now heads to the NFC to help Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense.

More Cephus Coverage from AllBadgers.com/Sports Illustrated