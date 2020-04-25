AllBadgers
Quintez Cephus NFL Draft Profile, Scouting Report

Jake Kocorowski

As the 2020 NFL Draft approaches this week, AllBadgers.com will unveil its scouting reports/draft profiles of Badgers who could hear their names called this upcoming weekend. On Saturday we look at a wide receiver who allowed Wisconsin to deliver a multi-faceted attack on offense.

By the end of his redshirt junior year, Quintez Cephus became a dynamic pass catcher for the Wisconsin Badgers. He finished the 2019 season with a team-leading 59 catches for 901 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. 

Especially towards the end of the year, he showcased the ability to break away from opposing secondaries and become a go-to target for Jack Coan and the UW offense. 

Cephus rejoined the Wisconsin football program in mid-August after being acquitted of two sexual assault charges earlier that month. He now finds himself hours away from being scooped up by an NFL franchise. 

Measurables

  • Height: 6'1
  • Weight: 202 pounds

*According to NFL.com's Draft and Combine Profile

Accolades

  • Consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention
  • Invited to 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Scouting Combine Results

Player
40-Yard Dash
20-Yard Shuttle
3-Cone Drill
Broad Jump
Vertical Jump
Bench Press

Quintez Cephus

4.73

4.33

7.2

124.0"

38.5"

23 reps of 225 pounds

*According to NFL.com's Draft and Combine Profile

Wisconsin Pro Day Results

Player
40-Yard Dash

Quintez Cephus

4.56

*Courtesy of UW

Strengths 

Cephus evolved into Wisconsin's WR1 and a deep threat in the passing game for the offense, especially over the course of the 2019 season. His ability to separate from defenders and go up and catch deep passes allowed the Badgers to stretch opposing defenses and keep them honest against the run game. 

Those contested catches were helped by Cephus' ability to find the ball at its highest point, along with that 38.5" vertical he recorded in Indianapolis.

When talking to AllBadgers.com earlier this week, Cephus believes he will bring leadership, along with those on-the-field abilities, to an NFL franchise.

“Just going up and making 50-50 catches and being a guy that can bail out our quarterback or whatever I need to do to make a play," Cephus said. "Those are some of my assets to a team.”

Areas to Watch

Many will hone in on his 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but Cephus rebounded a couple of weeks later at Wisconsin's pro day to trim nearly two-tenths of a second off of that time to 4.56. He will not burn up the field by any stretch, but he showed enough speed on the field to get past college defenders, to create separation, and to haul in long throws.

Just how he develops further at the next level will be really interesting. There is so much depth in this year's draft that he would likely be ranked higher in other years.

More Cephus Coverage from AllBadgers.com/Sports Illustrated

