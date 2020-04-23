A 'Far-Fetched' Goal Now Within Grasp for Quintez Cephus

Single-digit days remain until Quintez Cephus could find his next destination on his football journey. After wrapping up his college career at Wisconsin, training and performing for both the NFL Combine and UW's pro day, the wide receiver sits hours away from where the next level will take him.

"It's always amazing when something that people talk about as so far-fetched when you're growing up is right here in your face," Cephus told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday afternoon. "I've worked so hard for this and my family has sacrificed so much time and effort and money into helping me become the best I can be so I feel great. Everybody's excited.

"I'm anxious to know where I'm going to be, but I know God has a plan for me, and I'm just excited to see what that is.”

In January, Cephus announced his declaration to forego his final year and enter the NFL Draft after hauling in 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. According to the Macon, Ga., native, he discussed with then-position coach Ted Gilmore about some evaluations after the season ended. They came to the conclusion that it would be best for him to head to the next level.

In preparation for the combine, Cephus trained at EXOS in Phoenix, Ariz. A couple of former Wisconsin teammates, running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun, also attended that sports performance center.

“We were in different groups at times, but me and 'JT' worked together, and Zack was in a group with more of the mid-skill guys," Cephus said. "They kind of provided everything for us from nutrition or training to physical therapy so it's a place where you can be all day and you just kind of put in a work there. So that's a great place for training in my opinion.”

The biggest takeaway that Cephus received out of the experience before the combine came from how the routines he performed could improve his on-the-field abilities.

“I would just say how we didn't do a lot of football training there," Cephus said, "but how the speed and strength program that they have, how much it translates to helping you get out of cuts better or helping you have quicker feet or just working on your power in order to be more explosive in and out of your cuts."

Along with Baun, Taylor and Tyler Biadasz, Cephus received an invite to the combine that started in late February. Coaches and other personnel he watched on television since he was a kid were now sitting in front of him as he essentially auditioned for the ability to work with them.

“Just being out there and being a guy that's doing it, it's a special feeling," Cephus said. "So just kind of your dreams become a reality, in my eyes."

He kicked off his combine drills with 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, the best among wide receivers who performed it. His 38.5" vertical jump tied him for eighth among the position group, and his 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle placed him ninth out of 25 participants.

However, Cephus clocked in a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, last among those receivers who ran in Indy. With Wisconsin's pro day ahead on March 11, he returned to Arizona to improve that time and gained some additional insight.

“The good thing is I went back to Arizona for about two weeks before pro day, and I got a couple more weeks to train, and I gave myself a couple of cues to help myself stay down and run and drive longer," Cephus said. "That's something that helped me. I've never been a track guy, so I kind of need those things to help me do something like that drill, running a 40.

“I was able to give myself a couple of cues, and it helped me stay down longer, and I ran a much better time. That's something that I needed. You can't be slow playing receiver and I just wanted to show that I'm not not the fastest, but I'm not slowest and I can create space with my speed.”

The extra effort paid off for Cephus inside Wisconsin's McClain Center. In front of 32 NFL teams and 44 total personnel on hand, he cut nearly two-tenths of a second down off his previous time to 4.56.

Fortunately, the Badger wide out was able to retest before reported NFL guidelines came out days later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, barring teams from bringing in prospects for visits or staff traveling to visit those potential draftees.

“It was great because I needed to go out there and run again," Cephus said about rerunning the 40-yard-dash. "So it was really a blessing to be able to go out there and do my pro day before they shut everything down.”

Now, like other draft hopefuls, he has been in the process of talking with teams with the help of video conferencing technology like Zoom and Apple's FaceTime.

"You're having to look at guys through FaceTime, but you're still getting a chance to talk to guys and kind of show your personality," Cephus said. "It's a little weird just being virtual and being on the phone and not being able to go face-to-face with those guys, but you get those same opportunities as you do when you're seeing them. Just kind of getting to go on there and show who you are and show them the things that you can bring to the team.”

Cephus acknowledged that teams performed their due diligence about sexual assault allegations made previously, and the trial process thereafter, that a jury later found him not guilty. On Aug. 19, he was later reinstated to the university and rejoined the team. Prior to that, he missed the entire 2018 season and had been expelled from the school.

When asked how he felt the teams received his answers to their questions, Cephus believes "they did a great job of looking into it and knowing the ins and outs."

"Just if they're gonna bring somebody on their team, they need to know everything about him and know that they’re an asset to the team," Cephus said. "So just being able to share my story and them doing their research and understanding the man that I am, it's been great to hear and to express myself to them.”

As the pandemic altered his discussions with teams, it also affected his ability to train leading up to the draft. Rather than head back to EXOS, he worked out in a garage.

The wide receiver was looking forward to soaking in more about the game from those who have played at the next level. Though he has not been around many people since the pandemic orders surfaced, he was able to train with a young receiver that needed to prepare for the draft just a year ago in D.K. Metcalf.

Cephus has formed a bond with Metcalf, the 2019 second-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks, calling him "one of his best friends." The Ole Miss product caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year in the NFL as he hauled in passes from former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think just having him as a vessel, it's like coming straight from the source," Cephus said of Metcalf. "He's done a lot. He's been in the NFL. He's been a rookie before. He knows how it goes so just kind of getting information from him and hearing his mentality -- when he's approaching these type of things that's been thrown at him as a rookie -- I've been able to gain a lot of knowledge into the situation around him so that's been great.”

Now back home in Georgia, he will await a hopeful call from a team this weekend. Whichever franchise brings him on, he believes he can bring leadership, along with what he showed on the field at Wisconsin.

“Just going up and making 50-50 catches and being a guy that can bail out our quarterback or whatever I need to do to make a play. Those are some of my assets to a team.”