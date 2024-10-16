Ranking the six games left on Wisconsin's schedule by difficulty
Wisconsin has blown out Purdue and Rutgers by a combined score of 94-13 over the last two weeks. They face a potential trap game this week on the road against Northwestern, then things will get very hard, very fast with five games against teams with a combined record of 25-6.
Ranking Wisconsin's remaining games, easiest to hardest
6. vs. Northwestern (Oct. 19 in Evanston)
This week will be Wisconsin's easiest game left on the schedule, but that doesn't mean they cannot lose. With a blowout win over Maryland on the road last week, Northwestern proved that they're always dangerous. This is a game the Badgers need to win.
5. vs. Minnesota (Nov. 29 in Madison)
The fact that a rivalry game against an improving Gophers team is the second-easiest game left, shows you how tough Wisconsin's schedule is. Minnesota is finding its grove a little bit with two straight Big Ten wins and the Badgers cannot overlook their biggest rival at home.
4. vs. Nebraska (Nov. 23 in Lincoln)
Nebraska is 5-1 this season with its only loss coming in overtime to Illinois. Wisconsin will likely be underdogs heading into Memorial Stadium, but the Cornhuskers will be fresh off a road trip to USC from the previous week, so this is a game that they will be more than capable of winning.
3. vs. Iowa (Nov. 2 in Iowa City)
Iowa has begun to find its offense with 40 points last week against Washington. They're continuing to improve every single week and a Nov. 2 game in Iowa City is a tough challenge for anyone in the country. Wisconsin will need to be at its best to pull off the upset.
2. vs. Penn State (Oct. 26 in Madison)
Next week's contest at Camp Randall Stadium against Penn State is looking like a potential program-altering opportunity for Luke Fickell and his staff. Despite currently being ranked No. 3 in the country, the Nittany Lions have looked vulnerable.
1. vs. Oregon (Nov. 16 in Madison)
Oregon has looked like the best team in the Big Ten so far this season. Wisconsin will likely need an A+ game to take down the Ducks, but the fact that this game is in Madison gives Badgers fans a sliver of hope for a potential upset.