Report: Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe set for Black Friday in 2024
The Badgers will try to hold onto the axe after winning it back in 2023.
The annual battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe between the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers will happen on Black Friday during the 2024 season.
That's the word anyway from college football Matt Fortuna of Inside the Zone, who says the Badgers will host the Gophers at Camp Randall at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 29.
Wisconsin leads the all-time series with Minnesota 63-62-8, though the Badgers have crushed since the schools started playing for the axe, going 46-27-3 since it was introduced in 1948.
The Badgers won the axe every year from 2004 to 2017 and their only losses to Minnesota in the last 20 years are in 2018, 2021 and 2022.
Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14 to reclaim the axe last year.
