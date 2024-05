Report: Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe set for Black Friday in 2024

Source: College football's most-played rivalry is moving to Black Friday, as the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will take place on Nov. 29.



The Heroes Game will be in primetime for the first time, too.



πŸͺ“ Minnesota at Wisconsin, noon ET (CBS)

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 ET (NBC)