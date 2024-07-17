Report: Former Badgers offensive lineman Casey Rabach moves to join coaching staff
Wisconsin football's director of scouting Casey Rabach is moving to an on-field coaching role this season as the team's assistant offensive line coach, according to the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew.
Rabach originally joined Wisconsin's staff in 2022 as a personnel assistant under then-head coach Paul Chryst. He remained a part of the program when Luke Fickell took over, moving to director of scouting.
Rabach had a dominant playing career in Madison, earning All-Big Ten and All-American honorsc while playing center for the Badgers from 1996-2000. He then went on to have an 11-year NFL career, starting 118 games for Baltimore and Washington.
In 2024, Rabach is expected to assist new offensive line coach AJ Blazek, who was hired in January. Blazek had stops at North Dakota State, Rutgers, and Vanderbilt before arriving at Wisconsin. According to Bartholomew's report, Rabach will continue recruiting as well as becoming much more involved on the field as the Badgers look to improve their offensive line after a down season in 2023.