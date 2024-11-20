Report: TEs coach Nate Letton could take over play calling for Wisconsin
On Sunday night, Wisconsin announced it was firing offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Head coach Luke Fickell has not yet revealed who will be calling plays for the Badgers in their final two games of the regular season against Nebraska and Minnesota.
The Athletic's Jesse Temple has since reported that tight ends coach Nate Letton could call plays against the Cornhuskers. He also mentioned that Kenny Guiton, who was recently moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, could help signal from the sidelines.
Fickell seems to be keen on keeping the official play caller close to the vest. When asked about who will be calling plays earlier this week, he responded by saying, "Why does it matter?" He even joked that his past experience calling offensive plays in middle school could help Wisconsin.
No matter who's ultimately calling plays, the Badgers will need to improve offensively if they want to finish the 2024 season strong. Over their three-game losing streak to Penn State, Iowa and Oregon, they've averaged just 12 points per game.
Wisconsin is undefeated this season when it scores more than 21 points. It's not rocket science to say scoring more points increases your likelihood of winning football games, but shaking up the approach offensively could be exactly what this Badgers team needs.
Nebraska has allowed 33 points per game amid its current four-game losing streak, so while this week's game is on the road, it could be an opportunity for QB Braedyn Locke and Wisconsin to get back on track offensively.
Letton began his coaching career as a position coach at Division III Centre College in Kentucky from 2015-19. He then was a graduate assistant under Fickell at Cincinnati from 2020-21. Letton was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022 and he's had the same role at Wisconsin. It sounds like the Lexington, KY native may get his first big-time chance to prove what he has as a play caller this week.