Report: Wisconsin to have two NBC primetime games in 2024
Home games vs. Oregon and Penn State could be kicking off under the lights.
In this story:
Wisconsin's Oct. 26 home game against Penn State and its Nov. 16 home contest versus Oregon are a part of NBC's preferred primetime lineup, according to college sports insider Brett McMurphy.
The Badgers had start times announced for four home games last week. You could assume that NBC will want these two matchups under the lights around the traditional 7 p.m. CT kickoff time. If that's the case, that would mean the start time and broadcast network for all six of the seven home games in 2024 are set.
Wisconsin 2024 home schedule
- Week 1: Aug. 30 vs. Western Michigan @ 8 p.m. CT (FS1)
- Week 2: Sep. 7 vs. South Dakota @ 2:30 p.m. CT (FS1)
- Week 3: Sep. 14 vs. Alabama @ 11 a.m. CT (FOX)
- Week 6: Oct. 5 vs. Purdue @ TBD
- Week 9: Oct. 26 vs. Penn State @ *7 p.m. CT (NBC)
- Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Oregon @ *7 p.m. CT (NBC)
- Week 13: Nov. 29 vs. Minnesota @ 11 a.m. CT (CBS)
We are only 86 days away from Wisconsin kicking off its 2024 campaign at Camp Randall Stadium on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan.
Published