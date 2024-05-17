Reported Badgers-Northwestern game at Lambeau Field untrue
Rumors of a 2024 Big Ten matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats being played at Lambeau Field is now confirmed to be false.
Back in February, a Northwestern Wildcats insider reported that Northwestern athletics director Derrick Gragg was in New York City and speaking to alumni when he allegedly said Northwestern would play a home game at Lambeau Field.
On Wednesday, Northwestern revealed its full 2024 schedule with all locations finalized as the university plays at a temporary on-campus stadium while a new stadium is being built. The university completed demolition of the nearly 100-year-old Ryan Field earlier this week and the new venue won't be ready until 2026.
The first five home games on Northwestern's schedule will be played at Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility on the Evanston campus. That includes games against Miami (Ohio), Duke, Eastern Illinois, Indiana and then Wisconsin on Oct. 19.
Northwestern's last two home games – Nov. 16 against Ohio State and Nov. 30 against Illinois – will be played at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field.