2021 CB Ricardo Hallman Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin finds its first cornerback prospect for the 2021 class, as South Florida standout Ricardo Hallman announced his commitment to the football program on Monday.

Rivals rates Hallman as a four-star recruit and No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings designate him as a three-star prospect, the No. 585 player in the nation and the No. 44 player at his respective position group. 

Hallman took in a virtual visit set up by Wisconsin in late May where he and his mother were able to see Wisconsin's facilities, Camp Randall Stadium and its atmosphere. After the experience, he stated that "Wisconsin is definitely at the top of my list." 

247Sports reports 16 total offers for Hallman, which include opportunities from Power Five programs Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Iowa State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss and Penn State.

With Hallman's announced decision, Wisconsin boasts 15 oral commitments for the 2021 class. He joins J.P. Benzschawel, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Riley Mahlman, Ayo Adebogun, Hunter Wohler, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney, Antwan Roberts, Jack Pugh, Darryl Peterson, Mike Jarvis and T.J. Bollers as those currently pledged for this recruiting cycle.

Hallman joins Wohler, a four-star safety by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, as projected members of the defensive backfield for this recruiting cycle.

Other recent Badgers cornerbacks to come to UW from South Florida include Semar Melvin and James Williams (class of 2019), Rachad Wildgoose (2018), Faion Hicks (2017), Dontye Carriere-Williams (2016) and Derrick Tindal (2014).

Stay tuned for more from AllBadgers.com on Hallman's commitment, including analysis and reactions.

