When AllBadgers.com last spoke with Ricardo Hallman earlier in May, he stated that Wisconsin was on "top of" and "definitely high on my list."

After a midweek virtual visit with the program, the Badgers continue to hold in very strong standing for the four-star recruit and No. 28 cornerback in the 2021 class by Rivals.

"Oh, Wisconsin is definitely at the top of my list," Hallman said on Wednesday evening. "They're definitely No. 1 going into all of this. Wisconsin is definitely up there. I mean I love Wisconsin, everything it brings to the table."

When speaking with Hallman on May 5, he stated that he had not set up any official visits at that time. Then the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While AllBadgers.com spoke with the South Florida corner on Wednesday, it further expanded that through July 31.

Late last week, Wisconsin contacted Hallman about a potential virtual visit to campus. On Wednesday afternoon, they showed the 2021 prospect "everything."

"They showed me the facilities, the campus life, Camp Randall," Hallman said. "The stadium is amazing actually. The atmosphere around it, just all of things they put around the student-athletes to help you out and just everything about the university in that nature."

During the 30-to-45 minute visit, which was also attended by Hallman's mother, he spoke with Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III and defensive coordinator/secondary coach Jim Leonhard.

Hallman explained their time with the staff included a mix of Wisconsin's personnel talking directly to them about a particular topic. Then, videos would also complement their explanations.

In his eyes, there was a lot to the visit that stood out.

"I would say just the atmosphere in Camp Randall," Hallman said. "I feel like it's such a college town. Everything is built for the college students, and just like having an 80,000-plus fans sit there, every home game just to watch you guys play. Just the atmosphere, how crazy it gets, and the traditions they have.

"Also, I just like the facilities. Everything they have for the players like the recovery rooms, the locker room is nice, the player's lounge and everything of that nature. It was amazing."

According to Hallman, the No. 41 cornerback in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings, his mother "loved it."

"She said it is a nice place," Hallman said. "She loved the facility. She loved the atmosphere. She said it would be a great place for me."

Hallman has taken other virtual visits to Louisville and Iowa State, which was also reported by 247Sports and the South Florida Sun Sentinel earlier on Wednesday. At the moment, the cornerback stated that Wisconsin is now his favorite one.

The 5'10, 175-pound recruit also told AllBadgers.com he believes he will also have something set up with Penn State either later this week or early next. That potential "visit" to the Nittany Lions was also reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

When asked which programs he still hears from the most, Hallman stated UW, Ole Miss, PSU, Louisville, ISU and Arkansas.

Earlier this month, the defensive back said that he did not necessarily have a timeline for a commitment decision at that point, though he may have wanted to do it before the start of his senior season.

Flash forward to the end of May, it appears that has changed, echoing his previous comments to 247Sports, Rivals and the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"I want to say sometime in the near future, because I know with the situation that's going on, that I would probably want to look at committing earlier to a school," Hallman said.

"I feel like I'm going to speed that up, speed up the process a little bit. So I feel like a decision could be coming sometime soon."