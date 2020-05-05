AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 CB Ricardo Hallman: Wisconsin "Definitely High on My List"

Jake Kocorowski

Though a couple of planned visits were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including one to Wisconsin, 2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman looks on the bright side as his recruiting process continues. During this time, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School), standout believes he is able to speak with more college coaches and build relationships.

247Sports reports 16 offers, Rivals 14, for Hallman. He has seen those number of opportunities rise since last year when a Big Ten program initially provided a chance to play at the next level.

"Michigan was the first school to offer me (in June 2019), and then ... as I had a good junior season, offers started to roll in and coaches started to talk to me a lot more," Hallman told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday afternoon. "Then, I just saw it growing right in front of my eyes. It was kind of crazy because I went from like a kid with none of these offers, and then just blowing up out of nowhere and being able to have all these opportunities that I have.”

In terms of the programs that keep in contact the most with Hallman recently, he noted Wisconsin, Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, Iowa State. However, the 6'0, 175-pound projected cornerback has not whittled his list of schools down just yet, though that may come shortly in the future.

“Honestly, I wouldn't say I've narrowed down yet," Hallman said, "but I know I'm going to start narrowing down because at this point right now in the situation I’m in, I'm kind of open to really all the schools that are interested in me. I'm really open to everyone right now, but I'm about to start narrowing it down soon.”

When it comes to Wisconsin, which offered Hallman in January, Hallman normally talks with UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"That's my guy. I talk to him all the time," Hallman said.

According to the prep defensive back, rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and three-star by 247Sports, Leonhard talked about Hallman as a playmaker.

"He told me when he came down here ... and when he offered me and we talked, he just told me, watching my film, he liked the way I played," Hallman said. "He just honestly liked how versatile I was and the type of defense I can play and like how he can play me kind of like all over the secondary, and I’m not limited to one position. He likes (that) I can play any coverage and I'm a ball hawk. So the way he talks about me, just telling me that I would fit perfectly in their defense because they get takeaways, they make plays and everything like that.”

Hallman stated that he has not been able to set up any official visits as of Tuesday -- though he is finishing up a "virtual" unofficial with Louisville on Wednesday -- but that may change soon.

Currently, he does not have a timeframe as to when he will make a decision for the next stop on his football journey.

“I haven't really got a timeline yet, but I would say if I was going to commit to a school, I would want to do it like right before the start of the season," Hallman said. 'So I can kind of just, I don't have to be worried about that while playing. I just want to have that kind of out of the way, but I'd say that would probably be around a point where I will want to make a decision.”

Where does Wisconsin stand with Hallman at the moment?

“Oh top of the list, definitely," Hallman said. "Definitely, I love Wisconsin. I love Wisconsin. I love the culture. 

"They have a bunch of guys like me there honestly. I know there’s a lot of South Florida guys in the secondary. You got Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin, James Williams, Rachad Wildgoose. I knew I would fit there perfectly. So yeah, Wisconsin's definitely high on my list. Definitely in the top.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Offers 2022 TE Jack Nickel

An opportunity extended to a Georgia product.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Conference Again Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

Another month at least of no OTAs for schools within the conference.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Chris Hodges

Continuing our series and looking at who's next for Wisconsin through the eyes of commits' head coaches.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 WR Kamonte Grimes

The Badgers extend an opportunity to the Southwest Florida wide receiver

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Shooting Guard Julian Roper Commits to Northwestern

The Badgers miss out on a talented standout from Michigan.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Julian Roper to Announce Decision on Monday

Quick recruiting checkup on the basketball court.

Jake Kocorowski

Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class

A handful of position groups that the Badgers could work to add to in completing an already intriguing class.

Jake Kocorowski

Which Badger are Fans Most Excited For Next Season?

Another question for the fans revolves around the player you are anticipating the most to watch.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Got some Wisconsin-related questions? Let me know below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Around College Football from Sports Illustrated's College Channels

A look around our college sites -- including updates on recruiting and more!

Jake Kocorowski