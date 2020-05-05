2021 CB Ricardo Hallman: Wisconsin "Definitely High on My List"

Though a couple of planned visits were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including one to Wisconsin, 2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman looks on the bright side as his recruiting process continues. During this time, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School), standout believes he is able to speak with more college coaches and build relationships.

247Sports reports 16 offers, Rivals 14, for Hallman. He has seen those number of opportunities rise since last year when a Big Ten program initially provided a chance to play at the next level.

"Michigan was the first school to offer me (in June 2019), and then ... as I had a good junior season, offers started to roll in and coaches started to talk to me a lot more," Hallman told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday afternoon. "Then, I just saw it growing right in front of my eyes. It was kind of crazy because I went from like a kid with none of these offers, and then just blowing up out of nowhere and being able to have all these opportunities that I have.”

In terms of the programs that keep in contact the most with Hallman recently, he noted Wisconsin, Penn State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Louisville, Iowa State. However, the 6'0, 175-pound projected cornerback has not whittled his list of schools down just yet, though that may come shortly in the future.

“Honestly, I wouldn't say I've narrowed down yet," Hallman said, "but I know I'm going to start narrowing down because at this point right now in the situation I’m in, I'm kind of open to really all the schools that are interested in me. I'm really open to everyone right now, but I'm about to start narrowing it down soon.”

When it comes to Wisconsin, which offered Hallman in January, Hallman normally talks with UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"That's my guy. I talk to him all the time," Hallman said.

According to the prep defensive back, rated a four-star recruit by Rivals and three-star by 247Sports, Leonhard talked about Hallman as a playmaker.

"He told me when he came down here ... and when he offered me and we talked, he just told me, watching my film, he liked the way I played," Hallman said. "He just honestly liked how versatile I was and the type of defense I can play and like how he can play me kind of like all over the secondary, and I’m not limited to one position. He likes (that) I can play any coverage and I'm a ball hawk. So the way he talks about me, just telling me that I would fit perfectly in their defense because they get takeaways, they make plays and everything like that.”

Hallman stated that he has not been able to set up any official visits as of Tuesday -- though he is finishing up a "virtual" unofficial with Louisville on Wednesday -- but that may change soon.

Currently, he does not have a timeframe as to when he will make a decision for the next stop on his football journey.

“I haven't really got a timeline yet, but I would say if I was going to commit to a school, I would want to do it like right before the start of the season," Hallman said. 'So I can kind of just, I don't have to be worried about that while playing. I just want to have that kind of out of the way, but I'd say that would probably be around a point where I will want to make a decision.”

Where does Wisconsin stand with Hallman at the moment?

“Oh top of the list, definitely," Hallman said. "Definitely, I love Wisconsin. I love Wisconsin. I love the culture.

"They have a bunch of guys like me there honestly. I know there’s a lot of South Florida guys in the secondary. You got Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin, James Williams, Rachad Wildgoose. I knew I would fit there perfectly. So yeah, Wisconsin's definitely high on my list. Definitely in the top.”