Robert Saleh's funny story about wanting Braelon Allen to drop 10 lbs.
Braelon Allen's NFL career has gotten off to a promising start with the New York Jets, with head coach Robert Saleh praising the "specimen" ahead of Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
The former Badger was a 4th round pickup by the Jets in this year's draft and became the youngest player in modern NFL history to score a touchdown when he found paydirt in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
Number two in the pecking order for the Jets, Saleh says Allen has been an "awesome" complement to lead back Breece Hall, and speaking with the press in London on Friday, shared an amusing story about his attempts to maximize Allen's talents.
"He's 240 lbs., and of course from coach's standpoint if you would just lose 10 lbs. and pick up another tens of a second or something miles per hour on his GPS," Saleh said.
"So we do all the testing and the nutritionist said: 'You know he's only 6% bodyfat? He has no fat to lose."
Allen's college career began when, at 17 years old, he finished his freshman season with more than 1,200 rushing yards. He finished his Wisconsin career with nearly 3,500 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.
The Jets enter Sunday's game 2-2 going up against the 4-0 Vikings, but Allen's presence in the backfield alongside Hall should stand them in good stead as the NFL season goes on.
"He's a specimen in every sense of the word, smart, he's actually versatile out of the backfield as a pass catching back so we're very fortunate to have him," Saleh said.
The Jets meet the Vikings at 8:30 a.m. Central time Sunday. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network, but those living in western Wisconsin may be able to catch the game on the Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE-11.