2021 Wisconsin Target Rod Moore Jr. Commits to Michigan
Jake Kocorowski
On Sunday afternoon, 2021 prospect Rod Moore Jr. announced his collegiate decision to play for a Big Ten program. However, he will not make his way to Madison.
Moore, a projected defensive back, committed to Michigan via social media.
247Sports and Rivals both designate the Clayton, Ohio (Northmont) prospect as a high three-star safety for the 2021 class, and both recruiting services report at least 25 offers.
On April 24, Moore released his his top 10 programs. At that point, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Pitt and Michigan State made the list.
He initially visited Madison during a UW junior day on March 1.
Wisconsin's class of 2021 still holds at 10 commits as of Sunday. UW currently has one projected safety, in-state standout Hunter Wohler, for the next recruiting cycle.
More recent recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com
- 2022 TE Jack Nickel Wants to Visit Wisconsin After Offer
- Power 5 Programs and Recent Offers to Wisconsin In-State Recruits
- 2021 Recruit Beau Freyler 'Super Excited and Honored' for Wisconsin Offer
- Conversation with Wisconsin WRs Coach Alvis Whitted Leads to Offer for Kamonte Grimes
- Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Chris Hodges
- 2021 OL Nolan Rucci Talks Top 9 Programs, Wisconsin
- Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class
- Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 RB Antwan Roberts
- "The Time was Right" for 2021 RB Antwan Roberts to Commit to Wisconsin
- 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers on Relationship with Wisconsin
- 2021 Standout T.J. Bollers Discusses Top 6 Programs
- 2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Breaks Down Top 3 Programs, Including Wisconsin
- 2021 DL Mike Jarvis on Wisconsin, Nebraska Offers