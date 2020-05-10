AllBadgers
2021 Wisconsin Target Rod Moore Jr. Commits to Michigan

Photo courtesy of Rod Moore Jr.

Jake Kocorowski

On Sunday afternoon, 2021 prospect Rod Moore Jr. announced his collegiate decision to play for a Big Ten program. However, he will not make his way to Madison.

Moore, a projected defensive back, committed to Michigan via social media.

247Sports and Rivals both designate the Clayton, Ohio (Northmont) prospect as a high three-star safety for the 2021 class, and both recruiting services report at least 25 offers. 

On April 24, Moore released his his top 10 programs. At that point, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Pitt and Michigan State made the list.

He initially visited Madison during a UW junior day on March 1.

Wisconsin's class of 2021 still holds at 10 commits as of Sunday. UW currently has one projected safety, in-state standout Hunter Wohler, for the next recruiting cycle.

