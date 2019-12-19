Four Downs: Oregon Ducks

With the start of Badger Maven, I wanted to create some new content that I have not done before at my other previous stops. That being said and beginning after the 106th Rose Bowl when Wisconsin takes on Oregon, "Four Downs" will look at a quartet of plays from each football game that heavily influenced the game's outcome.

As we have about two weeks until "The Granddaddy of Them All," let's use this series to look at two Oregon players -- two on offense, two on defense -- as the programs prepare to play in Pasadena.

QB Justin Herbert

The senior signal caller has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards with 32 touchdowns to just five interceptions during the 2019 season. Altogether, Oregon averages over 267 yards per contest through the air.

His 158.7 quarterback efficiency rating ranks 13th in the FBS currently, just two spots above Wisconsin's Jack Coan (156.10).

RB C.J. Verdall

Verdall claimed Pac-12 second-team honors in 2019 after accumulating 1,171 yards (25th in the nation) on 6.5 yards per carry (11th in the nation) and eight touchdowns. That being said, he broke the 100-yard mark three times this season, though two of those include 200-yard performances against Washington State and Utah.

Overall, 480 of Oregon's 905 plays have officially come on the ground (about 53%) with the Ducks averaging 183.2 rushing yards per game.

ILB Troy Dye

The senior 'backer claimed second-team all-conference honors this season after leading the Ducks in tackles (75) and ranking second on the team in tackles for loss (9.5).

The Norco, Calif., native also has brought in two interceptions, four pass breakups and four quarterback hurries for a unit that ranks ninth in the nation in scoring defense (15.7 points per game), 10th in rush defense (106.8 yards per game) and 23rd in total defense (329,6 yards per game).

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Pac-12 announced the first-year player as its freshman defensive player of the year earlier this month. The former 247Sports composite five-star standout racked up 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks -- good for second and third among conference teams, respectively.

Against Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, he haunted the Utes' backfield with 2.5 sacks while also blocking a punt.

Heading into New Year's Six bowl matchup, Wisconsin has only allowed 20 sacks in 13 games.