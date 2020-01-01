Chenal Brothers to Share "Unreal" Experience Playing Together in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CALIF. -- Brothers playing for Wisconsin is not necessarily an uncommon occurrence in recent memory. Derek and T.J. Watt, Marcus and Michael Trotter, Joe and Jake Ferguson, and Beau and Luke Benzschawel instantly come to mind as siblings who donned the cardinal and white as part of the same team. Once the class of 2021 signs, Jack and current commit Bryan Sanborn will have a year to be in the program together.

On Wednesday, brothers John and Leo Chenal will receive the opportunity to suit up together to play in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game against No. 6 Oregon on Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"It's just it's a whole ‘nother level like sharing that with family," John told AllBadgers.com on Dec. 30. "Of course, this is my Badger family, but it’s just another level to share with your brother. It's something we grew up watching the Rose Bowl together, playing in the backyard. It's just kind of surreal once just realizing -- I didn't really think about it that much until I got here -- I'm like, ‘Wow, Leo and I are actually going to be playing together.’

“Really, it's just a surreal moment. It's great to share that with him.”

A sophomore that walked on at Wisconsin as part of its 2018 class, John has emerged this season as one of the two lead blocking fullbacks alongside redshirt junior Mason Stokke. UW averages 240.5 yards per game on the ground, good for 14th in the nation heading into the New Year's Six Bowl matchup. The elder Chenal also has carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 15 yards.

Younger brother Leo, a true freshman inside linebacker, appreciates this experience.

“We never thought we'd be here honestly," Leo said. "We should say, ‘Hey, what if we've got to play football?’ We didn’t know whether it be D3 [NCAA Division III football] or anything, but now being here in the Rose Bowl, it's really unreal. Especially being with your brother, I've always looked up to him, and we've always had each other's back. I couldn't be more thankful.”

Leo enrolled early as a true freshman, quickly showed his potential during spring camp with his physicality and ability to haul in interceptions and eventually found a home in the defensive two-deep in assistant coach Bob Bostad's room in 2019.

Though missing three games due to injury, Chenal played in 10 contests and registered 16 tackles, two for loss, along with one sack and a fumble recovery. In the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State on Dec. 7, he received extended reps as redshirt senior Chris Orr exited the game in the first half with a head injury.

One of the leaders on this 2019 team, Orr exhausts his eligibility after Wednesday's Rose Bowl matchup against the Ducks. There may be opportunities for the younger Chenal to step up heading into his sophomore campaign as a Badger. Older brother John has noticed Leo's development in multiple areas, something the fullback believes will be needed down the road in future seasons.

"He put on about 10 pounds. He passed me up, I think. He's a little taller than me as well," John said. "He's grown. He's the vocal leader out there. You'll hear other guys say it, too. He's yelling out calls. I just feel like he's matured a lot since he's got here. He's got the instinct. He's got the size. He's got some big shoes to fill in the coming years so I think he's put himself in a good position to do that."