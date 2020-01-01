GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl

PASADENA, CALIF. -- The Wisconsin Badgers hope to bring in the new year on a winning note when they face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Follow along with AllBadgers.com as we will provide updates each quarter or scoring drive. Also feel free to comment during the game as well below the article or in our community section.

Can Jonathan Taylor, Chris Orr and Zack Baun help lead the team to victory over the Ducks, or will Justin Herbert and Kayvon Thibodeux create havoc on both sides of the ball and tame the Badgers?

1st Quarter

Oregon's first scoring drive: Justin Herbert four-yard touchdown run

The Ducks drove down the field on the game's opening series, and the Badgers had no answer in a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:07 off the clock. The senior quarterback, who completed four of five passes for 49 yards on the drive, called his own number and scored touchdown from four yards out.

Oregon 7, Wisconsin 0

Wisconsin's first scoring play: Aron Cruickshank 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown

Well that did not take long to answer. On the ensuing kickoff after Oregon's touchdown drive, the sophomore wide receiver took the ball at the UW five-yard line and took it to the house to tie the game.

Oregon 7, Wisconsin 7

Wisconsin's second scoring drive: Collin Larsh 44-yard field goal

A Herbert mistake proves costly, as Jack Sanborn came down with an interception on the first play of Oregon's drive. Though Wisconsin only gained one yard on its series, the redshirt sophomore placekicker connected from 44 yards out to give Wisconsin the advantage.

Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7