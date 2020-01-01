AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

PASADENA, CALIF. -- The Wisconsin Badgers hope to bring in the new year on a winning note when they face the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in the 106th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.

Follow along with AllBadgers.com as we will provide updates each quarter or scoring drive. Also feel free to comment during the game as well below the article or in our community section.

Can Jonathan Taylor, Chris Orr and Zack Baun help lead the team to victory over the Ducks, or will Justin Herbert and Kayvon Thibodeux create havoc on both sides of the ball and tame the Badgers?

1st Quarter

Oregon's first scoring drive: Justin Herbert four-yard touchdown run

The Ducks drove down the field on the game's opening series, and the Badgers had no answer in a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:07 off the clock. The senior quarterback, who completed four of five passes for 49 yards on the drive, called his own number and scored touchdown from four yards out.

Oregon 7, Wisconsin 0

Wisconsin's first scoring play: Aron Cruickshank 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown

Well that did not take long to answer. On the ensuing kickoff after Oregon's touchdown drive, the sophomore wide receiver took the ball at the UW five-yard line and took it to the house to tie the game.

Oregon 7, Wisconsin 7

Wisconsin's second scoring drive: Collin Larsh 44-yard field goal

A Herbert mistake proves costly, as Jack Sanborn came down with an interception on the first play of Oregon's drive. Though Wisconsin only gained one yard on its series, the redshirt sophomore placekicker connected from 44 yards out to give Wisconsin the advantage.

Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Rose Bowl: How to Watch, Game Predictions

Jake Kocorowski

All you need to know to take in the Pasadena festivities if you're not in California.

AllBadgers.com's Rose Bowl Game Center

Jake Kocorowski

Check out all of our coverage as Wisconsin and Oregon prepare to clash on New Year's Day!

Chenal Brothers to Share "Unreal" Experience Playing Together in Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com caught up with the brothers on Rose Bowl Media Day to chat about the opportunity to play together.

Rose Bowl Recall: Melvin Gordon

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com cap off the series with the former Wisconsin great and some time at the Tower of Terror.

Wisconsin True Freshmen Taking in Rose Bowl Experience

Jake Kocorowski

How a few first-year Badgers have taken in all the fun of bowl week but also are focusing on the task at hand.

Three Keys to a Wisconsin Win in the 2020 Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com presents a trio of objectives that could propel the Badgers to their fourth Rose Bowl win in program history.

Rose Bowl Recall: Bobby Adamov

Jake Kocorowski

The last of our Rose Bowl Recall series comes from the former walk-on turned team captain.

Wisconsin vs. Rider: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

How to catch all the action when the Badgers and the Broncs collide on New Year's Eve.

VIDEOS: Wisconsin Media Day Roundup

Jake Kocorowski

Check out these clips from Wisconsin players from Monday's media day.

VIDEO: Wisconsin Rose Bowl Pep Rally

Jake Kocorowski

Check out some of the highlights from the bash for the Badgers.