LOS ANGELES -- The Wisconsin Badgers look to end its West Coast trip with a victory in the 106th Rose Bowl Game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1.

Wisconsin (10-3) recorded a 4-0 mark in November to win the Big Ten West, then proceeded to put Ohio State on the ropes for two quarters before ultimately falling the conference championship game. However, Paul Chryst's team received the invite to "The Granddaddy of Them All," the program's 10th in its history.

Oregon (11-2) took care of business against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game on Dec. 6 and claimed a spot for the clash in Pasadena. NFL-bound quarterback Justin Herbert leads a physical offense that can also air it out. The Ducks’ defense has recorded 42 sacks and is one of the best in the nation in bringing down interceptions.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to take in the Rose Bowl.

How to Watch

What: 106th Rose Bowl Game

Who: No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-2)

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

When: 4 p.m. CT (2 p.m. PT)

TV: ESPN with Chris Fowler on play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst, and Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor as the sideline reporters

TV (streaming): ESPN app and ESPN.com/watch

Radio (national): ESPN Radio with Bob Wischusen on the call, Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Allison Williams as the sideline reporter.

Radio (local): Badger Sports Radio Network with Matt Lepay on the call, Mike Lucas as the analyst and Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter

Radio (satellite): Sirius 84, XM 84

Rose Bowl Game Center

Be sure to check out our game hub for AllBadgers.com's coverage from Pasadena.

Game Prediction

This should be a fantastic, physical matchup between two programs that have previously faced off in this hallowed bowl game.

Wisconsin will need to contain -- read: not give up chunk plays to -- an Oregon offense that boasts an aerial attack led by quarterback Justin Herbert (66.7 completion percentage, 3,333 yards and 32 touchdowns) and a ground game that averages over 180 yards per contest. Penei Sewell and the Ducks' offensive line will have to halt an aggressive Badgers' front seven that has record a program-record 49 sacks in 2019, led by the redshirt senior duo of Chris Orr and Zack Baun (24 combined).

UW's offense found a groove for the last part of the season with Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor (1,909 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns) and its rushing attack. Junior quarterback Jack Coan stretched opposing defenses thoroughly with the help of wide receiver Quintez Cephus with the passing game.

However, Oregon has intercepted 19 passes this season -- tied for second in the FBS with Clemson -- and true freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux tallied nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss through 13 contests. The Ducks have also allowed under 107 rushing yards per game.

Whoever wins the line of scrimmage on New Year’s Day wins the game. Herbert and the offense will likely make some big plays, but I feel UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will bring the pressure to throw the NFL-bound signal caller off his game a hint. In what could be Taylor's final game as a Badger, I think center Tyler Biadasz and the line opens up enough holes -- and Coan makes some key throws to keep the defense honest -- for Wisconsin to squeak out a win in Pasadena.

Wisconsin 28, Oregon 24