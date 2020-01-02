Three Things We Learned from Wisconsin's Loss vs. Oregon

PASADENA, CALIF. -- On New Year's Day, No. 6 Oregon Ducks capitalized on a few Wisconsin Badgers' mistakes and came out victorious in a 28-27 win in the 2020 Rose Bowl Game.

Errors in all phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams -- doomed Wisconsin's chances to capture its fourth victory in program history at "The Granddaddy of Them All."

AllBadgers.com breaks down three quick things we learned from the defeat.

Turnovers and penalties killed Wisconsin

Beating a top 10 team in the nation is significantly harder to do when your turnover margin is -3, and that is what Wisconsin finished with in the loss.

Three fumbles -- one by Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Lotti and Danny Davis each -- and a Jack Coan interception led to 21 Oregon points. Lotti's fumble was scooped up by Brady Breeze for a 31-yard fumble return for six points. The last one, a Justin Herbert 30-yard touchdown run after a Davis fourth quarter fumble, eventually decided the game.

Wisconsin also committed an uncharacteristic nine penalties -- five on the offense, four on the defense -- for 79 yards that stunted opportunities.

The last flag -- a questionable offensive pass interference call on Danny Davis -- wiped out a completion to Jake Ferguson and helped stall a Badgers drive late in the game.

AllBadgers.com will discuss more about those in one of our game features.

Wisconsin could not contain Justin Herbert ... in the running game?

For most of the contest, Wisconsin's defense contained Oregon's offense to the tune of 204 yards -- 138 passing, 66 rushing -- and 3-of-10 on third down conversions. The average yard per play for the Ducks: four.

Herbert, one of the quarterbacks NFL teams will be looking at heading in 2020, only completed 14-of-20 passes for 138 yards with an interception.

Though the signal caller's rushing stats do not pop out -- nine rushes for 39 yards -- he scored all three of Oregon's offensive touchdowns. Two scores combined to total nine yards, but the aforementioned fourth quarter, 30-yard run eventually decided the game.

"Oregon just does a good job of maximizing on on your error," outside linebacker Zack Baun said. "Obviously we had some missed fits, and we had an opportunity to get him down right in the backfield, and we didn't do that. Most of his runs weren't spectacular. They were just missed fits."

Aron Cruickshank emerges as a threat on special teams

OK, one positive from the win (could have also noted Quintez Cephus' performance as well). The sophomore wide receiver again showed his game-changing ability in the kickoff return game. After Oregon marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard drive, Cruickshank caught the ball at the UW 5, proceeded to follow his blockers then turned on the proverbial afterburners for a 95-yard score to quickly answer the Ducks' momentum.

The New York native did the exact same thing in Lincoln on Nov. 16 when he returned a kickoff 89 yards to the house as well. On Wednesday, he finished with an average of 48.5 yards per return, as he also added 47-yarder in the second quarter as well.

We will see just how Cruickshank emerges in the offense later in 2020, but for now, he asserted himself this season on special teams.