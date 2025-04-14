Rumor: Tanner Koziol entering transfer portal after weeks at Wisconsin
One of Wisconsin’s top transfers, Tanner Koziol, could be headed back to the portal
In this story:
According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, Tanner Koziol could be headed back into the NCAA transfer portal. Koziol signed with Wisconsin after entering the portal following a productive season at Ball State.
Since the start of spring practice, though, Koziol has been absent for over 10 days. It is now being reported that he could re-enter the transfer portal without ever taking an official snap with the Badgers.
Last year, Koziol recorded 94 receptions for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games for Ball State. His signing by Luke Fickell was seen as a major win as Wisconsin tries to get back on track following a losing season in 2024.
Published