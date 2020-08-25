SI.com
Former Badgers in the NFL Roundup: Russell Wilson Featured on SI

Jake Kocorowski

Well, AllBadgers.com does not necessarily have fall camp to cover at the moment, or really any Wisconsin fall sports. That being said, it is worth going around the National Football League once again to check out exactly what is going on with those former Badgers who are playing at the next level.

Here's just a sampling of the great content of Sports Illustrated and our team sites.

From Sports Illustrated: 'The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson'

AllBadgers.com looked at our top five Russell Wilson performances last week. On Tuesday, SI's Conor Orr dives into the mind of the current Seattle Seahawks quarterback -- along with his trainer and quarterback coach (not the team's) -- to look at some of the amazing plays he has accomplished. This is a really fun look at the physical training and mentality the former Badger has worked on.

Ryan Connelly, New York Giants

Giants Country's Nick Falato broke down some film of the former Wisconsin walk-on linebacker. Lots of compliments (and a bit of constructive criticism) about the Giants' fifth-round draft pick from 2019.

Quintez Cephus, Detroit Lions

AllLions.com continues to discuss (and praise) the former Badger receiver. In its "20 Takeaways" piece from the NFC North franchise's first week of practices, John Maakaron believes Cephus can make the roster. Not only that, but the writer also calls out the Wisconsin connection with current offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders

Raider Maven's Hikaru Kudo highlights the former Badger fullback's work with AdoptUSKids.

Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OK we missed this early last week, but speaking of Wisconsin's fullback tradition, Noah Strackbein wrote about Watt's work early on for the AFC North team.

