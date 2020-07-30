Former Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson Makes NFL Top 100 List

The NFL Network continued its unveiling of the "Top 100 Players of 2020" this week, and one of Wisconsin's most prolific quarterbacks in program history claimed a top-five distinction.

Russell Wilson, the prolific Seattle Seahawks signal caller, came in at No. 2 on the list, trailing just Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson for the top spot.

Last season, as seen on NFL.com's profile of Wilson, he completed 66.1% of his passes for 4,110 yards with 31 touchdowns to just five interceptions. That resulted in a passer rating of 106.3.

After being selected in the third round by the Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson has played eight years in the league. In 128 career regular-season games, he has completed 64.5% of his throws for 29,734 yards with 227 touchdowns to 68 interceptions.

In four of his eight seasons, Wilson has tossed 30-plus touchdowns, with his career -high 35 coming during the 2018 season. The most interceptions delivered by the former N.C. State quarterback turned Wisconsin grad transfer legend is 11 (both in 2016 and 2017).

In Wilson's one year at Wisconsin, as seen in UWBadgers.com profile, he completed 225 of 309 passes for 3,175 yards with 33 touchdowns to a mere four interceptions.

Three other former Badgers made the list over the past week. Those standouts include:

